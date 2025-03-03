TMU Women’s Relay Takes Indoor Track Crown

The Master’s University track and field squads had success during the first two days of the NAIA Indoor Track Championships in Gainesville, Fla. Feb. 27-March 1. Most notably, the women’s 4x800m relay team took home the title with a time of 8:56, which was a facility record.

The quartet of Hannah Fredericks , Rebekah Niednagel , Suzie Johnson and Ellen Palmgren also took down their own TMU school record and gave the NAIA record of 8:50 a scare. Hannah Fredericks gave the Mustangs a strong lead on the first carry and TMU held the lead all the way to the finish.

“Each girl ran hard and ran fearless to keep the lead that Hannah had given us on her incredible lead off leg,” Palmgren said. “We’re thankful for this opportunity to stand on the podium and proclaim our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ to all who will hear us.”

“Our ambition for this race was to please Christ. So grateful to run with these girls,” Johnson said. “We have been through a lot together; many relays, many losses and by God’s grace wins also. All glory be to Him.”

Senior Connor Ybarra put together a tactical master class in his 3000m prelim to advance to Saturday’s final with a mark of 8:21, despite staying in the back of the pack for the majority of the race.

“Grateful for the Lord’s strength He provided today, I’m humbled to have the opportunity to race in the final,” Ybarra said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what the Lord has in store for the team tomorrow, may Christ have the Glory!”

His race narrowly missed his own school record by one second. Ybarra is making his second straight appearance in the finals, after making the 5000m final last outdoor season.

Hunter Roy put together a strong string of races over the two days, advancing to multiple finals. Roy got the Mustangs in good position on the 800m leg in the distance medley relay and booked his ticket to the final with another school record of 1:52 in the open 800m.

Jude DeVries made the final of the 5000m with a relaxed 14:37 in the prelim. He ranked as the No. 3 runner in the final.

The final day of the competition would also feature Hunter Angove and Caleb Pouliot in the pole vault. The Mustangs rank No. 1 and 2 in the nation.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

