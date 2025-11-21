TMU Women’s Soccer Advances to NAIA Second Round

Zaria Echemendia scored with 2:19 to play to lead The Master’s University women’s soccer team to a 1-0 win over No. 23 Northwestern Ohio Thursday, Nov. 20 in the First Round of the NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship in Caldwell, Idaho.

Sasha Redshaw launched a free kick from midfield that bounced in front of the Racers goal and off the left side of the cross bar. Echemendia tapped the rebound into the back of the net for her third goal of the season.

The Lady Mustangs (15-4-2) dominated the possessions and forced UNOH back into its defensive zone. TMU out-shot the Racers 19-3, including a 13-1 advantage in the second half. The Racers had averaged 17.5 shots per game and 3.42 goals per game this season.

“Today the girls were able to play the style that they are best at, which is with more possession on the ball and more patience when in possession,” said TMU Head Coach Esteban Chavez. “This allowed them to control most of the tempo of the game which allowed us to recover physically and positionally.”

It is the first win in the NAIA National Championship tournament since 2019 when TMU defeated Truett McConnell 2-0 in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Echemendia’s goal was the only shot she took in the match. Maddy Traylor pounded the pressure with seven shots with Kegan Brunnemann attempting three. Of the 19 shots The Master’s attempted, only five were on goal.

“I felt the team created many good opportunities to put themselves in scoring situations and that the team defended well as the team really limited the opposing team to minimal opportunities,” Chavez said. “The team is exited to advance to the second round.”

The Master’s will now face No. 6 College of Idaho, the host of the first and second rounds. The Coyotes earned a bye to the second round with a 17-2 overall record, scoring 62 goals on the season (3.26/match) and giving up 15.

Kick-off is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22.

