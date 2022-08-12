TMU Women’s Soccer To Play Top Teams on Florida, Indiana Trips

The early portion of The Master’s University women’s soccer team’s schedule in 2022 will have a national tournament-type feel.

The Mustangs will play multiple games in a short span of time. The games will be far from home. The opponents will be some of the best teams the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics has to offer.

TMU will travel to Florida for three games in four days in late August, and then to Indiana in early September for two matches in three days.

Head Coach Curtis Lewis likes this setup for at least two reasons, one of which is that it allows the Mustangs to play several top-ranked teams.

In Florida, the Mustangs will face St. Thomas University (Aug. 25 in Miami Gardens), which received votes in the final National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics poll of 2021, and Keiser University (Aug. 27 in West Palm Beach), which has won two of the past three NAIA national titles.

Indiana Wesleyan (Sept. 10 in Marion) was No. 12 in NAIA’s final poll.

“Add in there a very solid Ave Maria University (Aug. 24 in Ave Maria, Florida) and Taylor University (Sept. 8 in Upland, Indiana), and that makes a really solid case for a top-level preseason,” Lewis said. “I’m excited to see how we handle the challenges and the national tournament feel we’ve created with so many games in a short amount of time.”

The Mustangs’ non-conference schedule also includes home matches against Southern Oregon University (Aug. 20), the University of Antelope Valley (Sept. 3), and Westcliff University (Sept. 5).

This should prepare TMU for a Golden State Athletic Conference schedule highlighted by an Oct. 8 match against Westmont College at TMU. The Warriors finished No. 8 in last year’s final NAIA poll.

Other than the competition they’ll face, there’s another reason Lewis is excited to take the Mustangs across the country in the coming months: team-building.

“It’s such an amazing time for the girls to bond and grow as a unit,” he said. “The opportunities for discipleship and to solidify our culture is key with 12 new incoming girls. Trips like these really bond us together.”

Ultimately, this helps the Mustangs carry out their highest priority.

“The biggest goal is to glorify Christ and enjoy Him,” Lewis said.

Each of the Mustangs’ home games will be broadcast live at gomustangs.com/watch. The live stream is free.

See the 2002 Mustangs Women’s Soccer Schedule here.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...