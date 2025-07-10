TMU Women’s Volleyball 2025 Schedule Released

The Master’s University women’s volleyball team, the defending GSAC champion, which finished the season ranked No. 25 in the NAIA last year, has released its fall 2025 schedule.

Once again the season starts with the Hope Summer Slam and CSM Labor Day Classic tournaments, in which the Lady Mustangs will compete against other Top 25 teams. This will be followed by a 16-match conference schedule.

“We are beyond excited for what’s on the schedule for this upcoming fall,” said first-year TMU Head Coach McKenna Hafner . “Last year we were given the opportunity to travel to a couple of high-level tournaments and face off against some ranked teams from out of our area. These matches were confidence builders for us as we realized the program has what it takes to consistently compete at the highest level of NAIA women’s volleyball, and provided a roadmap for where we needed to improve to be able to do that. We wanted to replicate that experience as much as possible this year.”

The Hope Summer Slam tournament, played at Hope International in Fullerton, will include a match against Southern Oregon on Aug. 23, one of the top four teams in the country last season.

“Not every program gets the opportunity to compete against a team that finished in the semi-finals of the NAIA national tournament the previous year,” Hafner said. “So our match against Southern Oregon is particularly exciting. I know our girls are eager for the challenge.”

With both Soka University of America and La Sierra University joining the GSAC this year, the conference will be back up to 10 schools, with five in California and five in Arizona. However, Soka will not field a women’s volleyball team, so TMU will face each of the other eight schools twice, both home and away, to make the 16-match conference schedule.

“As far GSAC play goes, there are a lot of unknowns at this point,” Hafner said. “Adding new programs and changing coaching personnel always shakes things up. We are excited to see what the other GSAC programs will look like and it’s exciting to add an extra layer of challenge with the uncertainty of what that looks like. Our team will have to show up to every match open-minded, adaptable and ready to compete because nothing will be a given.”

To see the complete schedule, click HERE.

