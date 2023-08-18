TMU Women’s Volleyball Gets Third Win to Start Season

The Master’s University women’s volleyball team needed just three sets to defeat the University of Antelope Valley Friday, Aug. 18 in their third match of the La Sierra Tournament in Riverside.

The Lady Mustangs (3-0) must like quick turnarounds as they started the season with 10 sets on Thursday, Aug. 17, played over two back-to-back matches that ended late, winning both, only to get right back to it the next morning.

The three-set win (25-8, 25-15, 27-25) saw dominance in every facet of the match. TMU had the advantage in kills (43-22), hitting percentage (.286-.125), aces (12-4), blocks (6-3), assists (37-19) and digs (47-38).

Once again, Ruby Duncan was stellar. The graduate student finished with a game-high 15 kills on 33 attempts and a .364 hitting percentage. Freshman McKenna Brady had a career-high nine kills, with fellow freshman Sierra Hale once again leading the back row with 18 digs.

Both Duncan and Timberlie Miller continued their hot serving with three service aces each. Miller also led the team with 21 assists while freshman Kaysa Brown saw her first significant action at setter, contributing 11 assists.

