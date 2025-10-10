TMU Women’s Volleyball Struck Down by Warriors

The Master’s University women’s volleyball team took one on the chin Thursday, Oct. 9 in San Dimas, getting swept in three sets 22-25, 18-25, 18-25 by the Life Pacific Warriors.

With the loss, the Lady Mustangs fell back into a tie for third in conference with the Warriors as both teams are now 6-2 and trailing OUAZ and Arizona Christian in the standings.

TMU struggled all night on offense, hitting just .111 with 38 kills but committing 25 errors. The Lady Mustangs actually earned more kills than the Warriors (38-32), but LPU committed just 12 hitting errors. LPU also had more blocks (11-5) and service aces (8-2).

“Simply put, Life showed up to play and played great,” said TMU Head Coach McKenna Hafner . “We failed to adjust and compete the way we wanted to.”

Life Pacific controlled the match from the opening set, jumping out to an early lead and opening up as much as a seven-point lead before settling with the 25-22 win.

Taking an early lead in the second set, The Master’s let it slip away when the Warriors went on an 8-1 run to once again take control and go up 11-5. Both team went on their own runs, with the Lady Mustangs getting to within one before LPU would open up another five-point lead. Life Pacific closed out the set getting three of the final four points to win by seven.

LPU then rode that wave of momentum into the third set, never letting TMU get close, taking as much as a nine-point lead before cruising to the three-set victory with a seven-point final set win.

“Ultimately, we want this to be a learning lesson and something that continues to push us forward to be better,” Hafner said. “We’re ready to get back into the gym and continue to refine our skills and systems.”

Macy Gebhards led TMU with 12 kills followed by Krista Brady with nine and McKenna Brady with six. Krista also added four blocks, including three solo. Kate Wagner finished with 29 assists.

The Master’s will be home on Saturday, Oct. 11 to take on the conference leading OUAZ Spirit at The MacArthur Center. First serve is scheduled at 1 p.m.

