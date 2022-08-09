header image

1919 - Charles Kingsburry (Kingsburry House at Heritage Junction) arrives in Newhall to work on Power House No. 1 construction in San Francisquito Canyon [story]
Charles Kingsburry
TMU Women’s Volleyball To Face Road Tests Early in 2022
| Tuesday, Aug 9, 2022
TMU Volleyball

Head Coach Annett Davis could not have asked for a better schedule in terms of preparing The Master’s University women’s volleyball team for the challenges posed by the Golden State Athletic Conference and, hopefully, National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics nationals.

Due to scheduling circumstances outside TMU’s control, the Mustangs won’t play their first home match until late September. Davis doesn’t see that as a problem.

“Winning on the road is one of the toughest things you can do,” said Davis, who will be entering her third season as head coach this fall. “It tests your resolve, your mental toughness, and your ability to play at your best when things aren’t always stacked in your favor.”

The Mustangs’ early schedule includes a trip to Great Falls, Montana, to play in the Electric City Invitational. TMU will face the University of Saint Francis (Indiana), Montana Tech, the University of Jamestown (North Dakota), and Haskell Indian Nations University (Kansas) at the two-day event in August.

When the Mustangs finally do play at home on Sept. 23, they’ll host Golden State Athletic Conference-rival Menlo College. The following day, William Jessup will be in town for another Golden State Athletic Conference showdown.

TMU will play seven more conference matches at home, highlighted by Westmont College’s visit to the MacArthur Center on Oct. 15 and a three-match homestand at the end of the month. Each of TMU’s home matches will be broadcast live at gomustangs.com/watch.

The Mustangs will finish the regular season in Northern California at William Jessup and Menlo, with the Golden State Athletic Conference tournament scheduled for Nov. 10-12. The location of the conference tournament is yet to be determined.

Last season, the Mustangs finished 9-19 overall and 5-13 in GSAC play. The team isn’t far removed, however, from winning the Golden State Athletic Conference East Division title in 2020.

See TMU 2022 Women’s Volleyball Full Schedule

CSUN Softball Hosting Inaugural Gary Torgeson Golf Tournament

CSUN Softball Hosting Inaugural Gary Torgeson Golf Tournament
Monday, Aug 8, 2022
The California State University, Northridge Softball team will host the first Gary Torgeson Golf Tournament Saturday, Sept. 3, at Los Robles Golf Course in Thousand Oaks.
FULL STORY...

TMU Names Dave Caldwell New Sports Information Director

TMU Names Dave Caldwell New Sports Information Director
Monday, Aug 8, 2022
The Master's University has hired Dave Caldwell as its next sports information director.  
FULL STORY...

Sept. 18: Saugus High to Host Youth Cheer Clinic

Sept. 18: Saugus High to Host Youth Cheer Clinic
Thursday, Aug 4, 2022
Saugus High School’s cheerleading squads will host a youth cheer clinic fundraiser Sunday, Sept. 18, from 1:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m, for kindergartners through eighth grade.
FULL STORY...

Aug 6: Central Park to Host National Disc Golf Day Event

Aug 6: Central Park to Host National Disc Golf Day Event
Tuesday, Aug 2, 2022
The city of Santa Clarita presents ‘National Disc Golf Day’ Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. - noon at Central Park.
FULL STORY...
