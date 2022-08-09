TMU Women’s Volleyball To Face Road Tests Early in 2022

Head Coach Annett Davis could not have asked for a better schedule in terms of preparing The Master’s University women’s volleyball team for the challenges posed by the Golden State Athletic Conference and, hopefully, National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics nationals.

Due to scheduling circumstances outside TMU’s control, the Mustangs won’t play their first home match until late September. Davis doesn’t see that as a problem.

“Winning on the road is one of the toughest things you can do,” said Davis, who will be entering her third season as head coach this fall. “It tests your resolve, your mental toughness, and your ability to play at your best when things aren’t always stacked in your favor.”

The Mustangs’ early schedule includes a trip to Great Falls, Montana, to play in the Electric City Invitational. TMU will face the University of Saint Francis (Indiana), Montana Tech, the University of Jamestown (North Dakota), and Haskell Indian Nations University (Kansas) at the two-day event in August.

When the Mustangs finally do play at home on Sept. 23, they’ll host Golden State Athletic Conference-rival Menlo College. The following day, William Jessup will be in town for another Golden State Athletic Conference showdown.

TMU will play seven more conference matches at home, highlighted by Westmont College’s visit to the MacArthur Center on Oct. 15 and a three-match homestand at the end of the month. Each of TMU’s home matches will be broadcast live at gomustangs.com/watch.

The Mustangs will finish the regular season in Northern California at William Jessup and Menlo, with the Golden State Athletic Conference tournament scheduled for Nov. 10-12. The location of the conference tournament is yet to be determined.

Last season, the Mustangs finished 9-19 overall and 5-13 in GSAC play. The team isn’t far removed, however, from winning the Golden State Athletic Conference East Division title in 2020.

See TMU 2022 Women’s Volleyball Full Schedule

