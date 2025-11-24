TMU Women’s XC Finishes Fourth at National Championships

The Master’s University women’s cross country team finished in fourth place at the NAIA nationals championships on Friday, Nov. 21 in Tallahassee, Fla.

Suzie Johnson finished in eighth place to lead the Mustangs to a podium finish, just one point in front of College of Idaho.

“I got out at the front of the second pack and it was just a battle from there on,” Johnson said. “Praise the Lord for the result. It’s bittersweet but I’m grateful.”

She was followed by fellow senior Emma Nelson in 29th who completed her comeback from injury with yet another All-American award.

Alyssa Lovett (59th), Erini Shaker (72nd) and Saige Miller (120th) rounded out TMU’s scoring five.

“Our women fought extremely hard again today,” Head Coach Daniel Rush said. “They podiumed by just one point, which is becoming their signature. I’m very proud of how they raced.”

The Lady Mustangs were in a battle with The College of Idaho and Marian for the fourth and final spot on the podium and thanks to strong finishes by Johnson and Shaker, TMU edged COI by a score of 232-233.

Brooke Creagan finished in 190th and Clara Most in 229th.

