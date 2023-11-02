TMU’s Cynthia Ramos Named Freshman of the Year

Cynthia Ramos was named the Golden State Athletic Conference’s Freshman of the Year and joined Sinclair Francescon and Kate Merical on the 2023 All-GSAC Women’s Soccer team.

Ramos tied for second on the team with five goals scored and added two assists. The freshman forward from Santa Paula, Calif. led the team with 54 shots taken, 22 of which were on goal.

“(Cynthia had an) immediate impact from the beginning of the season and leads by example with her relentless effort,” said TMU head coach Esteban Chavez. “She has been a big part of the teams success this season by scoring, assisting or creating opportunities.”

Francescon led the Lady Mustangs with seven goals and also had an assist during the 2023 regular season. A sophomore from Canyon Lake, Calif., Francescon scored two goals in three different matches during the year and is credited with two game-winning goals.

“(Sinclair) leads our team in goals and points, gives the team an option of playing direct if we need to due to her stature, has speed and high press mentality with a nose for the goal,” Chavez said.

A midfielder, Kate Merical gets her first All-GSAC accolade after a season that saw her excel defensively and help transition the offense. She has been a critical piece of a defense that leads the conference in fewest shots allowed (9.3) and goals against (0.93).The junior from Windsor, Calif. scored one goal this season, but it was a critical second-half goal that helped TMU to a 4-4 tie against OUAZ.

“(Kate) transitioned from an attacking player into a center back out of urgent need at the beginning of the season,” Chavez said. “Her speed, strength, good decision making, anticipation and strong aerial game has made her the anchor of our defensive line.”

The Master’s will start the post-season by hosting the Opening Round of the GSAC Championship Tournament this Saturday at 11 a.m. against Vanguard on Reese Field. General admission tickets are $10, while students, seniors (60+) and military can get in for $5. You can also watch the game at www.gsacsportsnetwork.com/themasters/, or simply click [HERE].

