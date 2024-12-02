TMU’s Dyer Breaks Three NAIA Swim Records

The Master’s University’s Freshman Katherine Dyer officially broke three NAIA records while competing with school’s men’s and women’s swim teams in the La Verne Winter Invitational Sunday, Nov. 24.

Overall, the men’s team finished fourth among 13 teams, while the women’s team finished tenth out of 16 teams.

But all the attention goes to Dyer, who now holds the best NAIA times in the 200 yard individual medley (2:00.33), 400 yard individual medley (4:16.23) and the 200 yard freestyle (1:49.11), while also tying the NAIA season-best time in the 100 yard freestyle (49.93).

Dyer also claimed four team records in the 50 yard breaststroke (29.92), 100 yard breaststroke (1:03.07), 200 yard backstroke (1:59.96) and the 50 yard freestyle (23.40).

Senior Camryn Bussey, junior Kylee Sears, junior Trudy Patterson and Dyer recorded new team records in the 400 yard medley relay (3:54.45) and the 800 yard freestyle relay (7:39.52), while senior Johanna Busk, Bussey, Sears and Dyer claimed the 200 yard freestyle relay (1:36.79).

Senior Cassandra O’ Connor also broke a team record, taking the best time in the 100 yard individual medley (1:04.54).

On the men’s side, senior Nilton Dos Santos de Oliveira, senior and reigning PCSC swimmer of the week Tyler LeDet, sophomore Dylan Crane and freshman Charley Sears won the 800 yard freestyle relay (6:49.55), which also led to them breaking a team record in the 400 yard freestyle medley (3:05.49).

Oliveira now holds two team records in the 50 yard butterfly (23.55) and the 100 yard individual medley (52.24) while Crane claimed two team records in the 50 yard freestyle (20.48) and 100 yard freestyle (44.51).

Sophomore Desmond Clay Sutanto recorded a team best in the 50 yard breaststroke (26.57) and 100 yard breaststroke (57.09) while LeDet got a team record in the 500 yard freestyle (4:36.41).

Oliveira, LeDet, Sutanto and Crane now hold the team record for the 200 yard freestyle relay (1:24.36).

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

