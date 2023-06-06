TMU’s Easton Johnson Named Jack Nicklaus Award Recipient

Easton Johnson was named the Golf Coaches Association of America Jack Nicklaus Award winner as the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ top men’s golfer for 2023.

The award was presented by the Golden Bear himself during the Memorial Tournament this past weekend in Dublin, Ohio.

“Today was a privilege to watch,” said Jacob Hicks, TMU head coach, who flew to Ohio to support Easton and his family. “So incredibly proud of Easton’s achievements this year and today was a great way to recognize all that he’s been able to accomplish as a freshman. Grateful to God for letting TMU be a small part of Jack Nicklaus’s legacy.”

Johnson won the NAIA Men’s Golf Individual Championship in May and led the team to an overall Runner-Up finish. He shot an 8-under 280 at the Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa, Ariz., and eventually won a two-hole playoff to claim the championship.

The Jack Nicklaus Award is given annually to the top men’s collegiate golfers from each of the five athletic governing bodies: the NAIA, NCAA Divisions 1, 2 and 3, as well as the nation’s top junior college player.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...