May 16
S.C.V. History
May 16
1938 - Brand-new Lockheed transport plane crashes in Agua Dulce; all 9 perish including 2 infants [story]
plane crash
TMU’s Jonathan Larson is Finalist for Nicklaus Award
| Friday, May 16, 2025
TMU Golf Larson

The Master’s University men’s golf team member Jonathan Larson has been named one of five finalists for the 2025 NAIA Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year Award presented by Workday.

Five separate Nicklaus Awards are presented to players from five different levels of collegiate golf, NCAA Division I, DII, DIII, NAIA and junior college. The winners will be announced by Jack Nicklaus on Sunday, June 1 during the annual Memorial Tournament presented by Workday press conference with awards presented to each of the recipients by Nicklaus and Workday.

The Great Southwest Athletic Conference (GSAC) Player of the Year, Larson won a nation-leading six victories this season by at least one stroke. The senior from Bellingham, Wash. is ranked fourth via Scoreboard powered by Clippd with eight top-6 finishes, nine rounds in the 60s, and a 70.96 scoring average in nine tournaments for the Mustangs. Larson earned All-GSAC Team honors for the second straight year last month before becoming a PING All-West Region member for the first time on Tuesday.

“I’m so excited that Jonny has been nominated for this award, it is certainly well deserved,” said TMU Director of Golf Craig DeSpain. “He’s had an amazing year and I am excited to see what the Lord has in store for him at nationals and beyond.”

In 2023, TMU’s Easton Johnson won the NAIA Nicklaus Award, which is presented by the Golden Bear himself.
Larson, Ulibarri Named GSAC Players of the Year at GSAC Championships

Larson, Ulibarri Named GSAC Players of the Year at GSAC Championships
Thursday, May 15, 2025
The Master's University men's and women's golf teams completed the final round of the GSAC Championship Tournament at Antelope Hills Golf Course North with the men's team finishing third after carding a team score of 4-over par and a 54-hole total of 8-over. The women's team finished in fifth with a 54-hole total of 112-over par to conclude their season.
FULL STORY...

Canyons Wins Second Straight State Championship

Canyons Wins Second Straight State Championship
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
For the second year in a row and the 12th time in team history, the College of the Canyons Cougars remain on top of the men's golf mountain after a two-round performance at the 3C2A Men's Golf State Championships on Sunday and Monday, May 11-12, at the Bayonet Golf Course.
FULL STORY...

Canyons Sees Four Qualify to Compete at 3C2A State Championships

Canyons Sees Four Qualify to Compete at 3C2A State Championships
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
College of the Canyons track completed its run at the 3C2A Southern California Regional Championships at Saddleback College on Saturday, May 10, with the Cougars' contingent seeing four athletes advance to the state meet.
FULL STORY...

Canyons Leads Opening Round at 3C2A State Championships

Canyons Leads Opening Round at 3C2A State Championships
Monday, May 12, 2025
College of the Canyons stormed out to an eight-stroke lead on day one of the 3C2A State Championship Tournament at Bayonet Golf Course in Seaside, Calif. on Sunday, May 11, with sophomore Ethan Posthumus carding six birdies to lead the individual field.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
May 29: Castaic Middle School Presents ‘Spring Music Showcase’
The Castaic Union School District has announced the Castaic Middle School Spring Music Showcase will be held 5-7 p.m., Thursday, May 29 at Castaic Middle School.
May 29: Castaic Middle School Presents ‘Spring Music Showcase’
City Cinemas Returns in June with Blockbuster Lineup
The city of Santa Clarita is rolling out the big screen once again for City Cinemas, presented by Henry Rodriguez State Farm, beginning Friday, June 27.
City Cinemas Returns in June with Blockbuster Lineup
May 20: Planning Commission Holds Hearing on Newhall Avenue Project
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 20, at 6 p.m., in City Hall Council Chambers. The commission will hold a public hearing on the Newhall Avenue Mixed Use Project, consisting of 106 multifamily units and 4,000 square feet of commercial floor area.
May 20: Planning Commission Holds Hearing on Newhall Avenue Project
‘Beyond the Desk’ Art Exhibit at City Hall First Floor Gallery
The city of Santa Clarita presents its newest art exhibition, “Beyond the Desk,” on view now through Wednesday, Aug. 20, in the First Floor Gallery at City Hall.
‘Beyond the Desk’ Art Exhibit at City Hall First Floor Gallery
West Ranch Student Captures First Place in District Congressional Art Competition
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, has announced the 2025 Congressional Art Competition winners for the 27th California Congressional District.
West Ranch Student Captures First Place in District Congressional Art Competition
June 13-15: Mission Opera Presents Puccini’s Iconic Tragedy ‘Tosca’
Mission Opera, the Santa Clarita Valley’s opera company, will close its seventh season with the timeless opera "Tosca" by Giacomo Puccini.
June 13-15: Mission Opera Presents Puccini’s Iconic Tragedy ‘Tosca’
Laurene Weste | Santa Clarita’s Decades-Long History with the Los Angeles Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers trace their roots back to Brooklyn, New York, where they joined the National League in 1890.
Laurene Weste | Santa Clarita’s Decades-Long History with the Los Angeles Dodgers
June 20: Child & Family Center ‘Power Up’ Youth Event
Child & Family Center, in partnership with city of Santa Clarita’s Drug-Free Youth, invites local youth ages 11–17 to “Power Up” this summer with a free, high-energy event Friday, June 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at MB2 Entertainment in Santa Clarita.
June 20: Child & Family Center ‘Power Up’ Youth Event
May 23-25: The Newhallywood Silent Film Festival
Step back in time and experience the magic of early Hollywood at the Newhallywood Silent Film Festival Friday, May 23 through Sunday, May 25, at the Newhall Family Theatre and The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
May 23-25: The Newhallywood Silent Film Festival
June 12-15: ‘Connie’ at The MAIN
The Dumas-Stenson Thespians will present its production of "Connie" Thursday, June 12 through Sunday, June 15 at The MAIN.
June 12-15: ‘Connie’ at The MAIN
Backpack Drive for Students in Need Donations Accepted Through July 31
The community is invited to help local students in need as the 2025 Backpack Drive kicks off at the May Business After Hours Mixer, hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Backpack Drive for Students in Need Donations Accepted Through July 31
June 7: Wrestle for Autism SCV at Pico Canyon Elementary
Pro Wrestling Odyssey and TMD Entertainment will host its Wrestle for Autism in the Santa Clarita Valley fundraising event, 3 p.m. Saturday, June 7 at Pico Canyon Elementary School.
June 7: Wrestle for Autism SCV at Pico Canyon Elementary
Larson, Ulibarri Named GSAC Players of the Year at GSAC Championships
The Master's University men's and women's golf teams completed the final round of the GSAC Championship Tournament at Antelope Hills Golf Course North with the men's team finishing third after carding a team score of 4-over par and a 54-hole total of 8-over. The women's team finished in fifth with a 54-hole total of 112-over par to conclude their season.
Larson, Ulibarri Named GSAC Players of the Year at GSAC Championships
SCV Student Nominated for Washington College’s $74K Sophie Kerr Prize
Washington College in Chestertown, Md., has named six students, including Lucy Verlaque from the Santa Clarita Valley, to its short list for the 2025 Sophie Kerr Prize, which is valued at more than $74,000.
SCV Student Nominated for Washington College’s $74K Sophie Kerr Prize
L.A. County Residents Will Receive Notices for Medical Debt Relief
More than 134,000 Los Angeles county residents will begin receiving notices next week as a part of the first wave of medical debt relief, marking a significant step in addressing the financial strain caused by medical costs.
L.A. County Residents Will Receive Notices for Medical Debt Relief
CUSD Welcomes Two New Principals for School Year
The Castaic Union School District has announced two educational leaders to principal positions for the 2025–2026 school year. Daniella Rizo has been named Principal of Live Oak Elementary School and Erika Bowden will join the District as Principal of Castaic Elementary School.
CUSD Welcomes Two New Principals for School Year
Today in SCV History (May 15)
1969 - Board of Trustees selects "College of the Canyons" name [story]
COC
Sheriff’s Department Gives Safety Tips for National Bicycle Safety Month
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging everyone to be alert to keep bicyclists safe.
Sheriff’s Department Gives Safety Tips for National Bicycle Safety Month
May 16: City Hall American Red Cross Blood Drive
American Red Cross will host a blood drive 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, May 16, at City Hall.
May 16: City Hall American Red Cross Blood Drive
June 21: Circle of Hope ‘Hoedown for Hope’
Circle of Hope Cancer Wellness Center’s "Hoedown for Hope" will be held 6-10 p.m., Saturday, June 21 at Gilchrist Farm.
June 21: Circle of Hope ‘Hoedown for Hope’
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks First Among Cities with Largest Debt Decreases
With Americans’ debt reaching approximately $18.2 trillion, the personal finance website WalletHub has released its report on the Cities Paying Off the Most Household Debt, using newly published data from the Federal Reserve.
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks First Among Cities with Largest Debt Decreases
‘Click It or Ticket’ Campaign Reminds Californians to Always Buckle Up
 The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department  reminds travelers to always buckle up and secure children in the right car seats when visiting friends and family.
‘Click It or Ticket’ Campaign Reminds Californians to Always Buckle Up
