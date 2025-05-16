TMU’s Jonathan Larson is Finalist for Nicklaus Award

The Master’s University men’s golf team member Jonathan Larson has been named one of five finalists for the 2025 NAIA Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year Award presented by Workday.

Five separate Nicklaus Awards are presented to players from five different levels of collegiate golf, NCAA Division I, DII, DIII, NAIA and junior college. The winners will be announced by Jack Nicklaus on Sunday, June 1 during the annual Memorial Tournament presented by Workday press conference with awards presented to each of the recipients by Nicklaus and Workday.

The Great Southwest Athletic Conference (GSAC) Player of the Year, Larson won a nation-leading six victories this season by at least one stroke. The senior from Bellingham, Wash. is ranked fourth via Scoreboard powered by Clippd with eight top-6 finishes, nine rounds in the 60s, and a 70.96 scoring average in nine tournaments for the Mustangs. Larson earned All-GSAC Team honors for the second straight year last month before becoming a PING All-West Region member for the first time on Tuesday.

“I’m so excited that Jonny has been nominated for this award, it is certainly well deserved,” said TMU Director of Golf Craig DeSpain. “He’s had an amazing year and I am excited to see what the Lord has in store for him at nationals and beyond.”

In 2023, TMU’s Easton Johnson won the NAIA Nicklaus Award, which is presented by the Golden Bear himself.

