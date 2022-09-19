header image

1863 - Gen. Edward F. Beale loans money to A.A. Hudson and Oliver P. Robbins to erect toll house in Newhall Pass [story]
toll house
TMU’s Steve Waldeck Named NAIA Administrator of the Year
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Steve WaldeckThe Master’s University Senior Associate Athletic Director Steve Waldeck has been named the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ Charles Morris Administrator of the Year.

According to the announcement, the honor, which was created in memory of the former NAIA Associate Executive Director Charles Morris, recognizes an NAIA member who has made significant contributions as an administrator of intercollegiate athletics, while also exemplifying the loyalty and enthusiasm that Morris had for the association.

“Waldeck just completed his 11th year as an athletic administrator (at TMU),” the announcement states. “His peers see his hard work and dedication to the university and his accolades reflect that. Waldeck was selected as the Golden State Athletic Conference Athletic Director of the Year in both 2015-16 and 2016-17. He currently represents the GSAC on the National Administrative Council, which establishes policies and procedures for the NAIA. His other involvement includes serving on the NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championship selection committee.”

“It’s been a privilege to work back at my alma mater,” Waldeck said. “I don’t know how many people get to say they do that. Ultimately, any award like this doesn’t compare to any reward the Lord would give to us for our actions being pleasing in His sight, and that’s really been my motivation in my 30 years in higher education. My motivation has always been for that audience of one and to please the Lord and not man. And with work and effort, we leave outcomes up to Him. So the fact that others noticed is just a bonus.”

The Master’s University has continued a tradition of quality athletics under Waldeck’s leadership. In 2015-16, the Mustangs achieved their program’s best Director’s Cup standing by finishing 24th, garnering a position in the top 10% of NAIA athletic programs. The Mustangs’ five best years of Director’s Cup finishes have each occurred during Waldeck’s tenure.

During the last year, he took on an increased role with compliance and eligibility, with the change to a brand-new faculty athletic representative and a new registrar on campus in the same year. He was very involved in the training and partnering with the FAR to bring him up to speed. At TMU, he is involved in every aspect of athletics, including but not limited to gameday operations, budget, eligibility, team travel, hotel reservations, facility management, scheduling, and hospitality.

“When I came back to TMU in 2011, I was reminded of Proverbs 16:9 — “A man plans his ways, but the Lord directs his steps,” Waldeck said. “The same is still true today.”

The awards luncheon and ceremony will be during the 2023 NAIA National Convention in New Orleans, La., which takes place March 30-April 3, 2023.

For more information about TMU athletics visit TMU Sports.

