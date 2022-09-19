TMU’s Steve Waldeck Named NAIA Administrator of the Year

The Master’s University Senior Associate Athletic Director Steve Waldeck has been named the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ Charles Morris Administrator of the Year.
According to the announcement, the honor, which was created in memory of the former NAIA Associate Executive Director Charles Morris, recognizes an NAIA member who has made significant contributions as an administrator of intercollegiate athletics, while also exemplifying the loyalty and enthusiasm that Morris had for the association.
“Waldeck just completed his 11th year as an athletic administrator (at TMU),” the announcement states. “His peers see his hard work and dedication to the university and his accolades reflect that. Waldeck was selected as the Golden State Athletic Conference Athletic Director of the Year in both 2015-16 and 2016-17. He currently represents the GSAC on the National Administrative Council, which establishes policies and procedures for the NAIA. His other involvement includes serving on the NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championship selection committee.”
“It’s been a privilege to work back at my alma mater,” Waldeck said. “I don’t know how many people get to say they do that. Ultimately, any award like this doesn’t compare to any reward the Lord would give to us for our actions being pleasing in His sight, and that’s really been my motivation in my 30 years in higher education. My motivation has always been for that audience of one and to please the Lord and not man. And with work and effort, we leave outcomes up to Him. So the fact that others noticed is just a bonus.”
The Master’s University has continued a tradition of quality athletics under Waldeck’s leadership. In 2015-16, the Mustangs achieved their program’s best Director’s Cup standing by finishing 24th, garnering a position in the top 10% of NAIA athletic programs. The Mustangs’ five best years of Director’s Cup finishes have each occurred during Waldeck’s tenure.
During the last year, he took on an increased role with compliance and eligibility, with the change to a brand-new faculty athletic representative and a new registrar on campus in the same year. He was very involved in the training and partnering with the FAR to bring him up to speed. At TMU, he is involved in every aspect of athletics, including but not limited to gameday operations, budget, eligibility, team travel, hotel reservations, facility management, scheduling, and hospitality.
“When I came back to TMU in 2011, I was reminded of Proverbs 16:9 — “A man plans his ways, but the Lord directs his steps,” Waldeck said. “The same is still true today.”
The awards luncheon and ceremony will be during the 2023 NAIA National Convention in New Orleans, La., which takes place March 30-April 3, 2023.
Jack Dudeck shot a final round 8-under 64 and Mitchell Briley had his third consecutive sub-par round as The Master's University Mustangs men's golf team, ranked 20th in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, won the California State Intercollegiate by 11 strokes Sept. 13 at the Olivas Links Golf Course in Ventura.
College of the Canyons Women's Golf teed off the 2022 campaign with an impressive 19-stroke victory over host Santa Barbara City College while seeing all four scoring players finish in the top-10 of the individual standings.
The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Sept 20, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, announced Monday that she has allocated $2.3M from her discretionary funds to increase homeless outreach services across the Fifth District communities she represents.
For the second time, the College of the Canyons Contracts, Procurement, and Risk Management department received a 2022 Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement award from the National Procurement Institute, Inc.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no new deaths and 84 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 36 deaths and 3,502 new cases countywide.
The Los Angeles Department of Public Health is issuing a health alert after four adolescents were found overdosed following purchasing counterfeit narcotic pills at Lexington Park, including one student found deceased on campus at Bernstein High School in Hollywood on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
The California Department of Transportation announces work on the westbound State Route 118 Reseda Blvd off-ramp in the Los Angeles community of Northridge is set to begin on the first week of October 2022.
California Institute for the Arts Center for New Performance kicks off its 20th anniversary season on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, with the world premiere of "Scene with Cranes," written by acclaimed playwright Octavio Solis, directed by Chi-wang Yang.
The Santa Clarita City Council unanimously approved a $300,000 grand request on Tuesday, Sept. 13, from SCVTV to facilitate technology upgrades in order to preserve the archival items saved on the SCVHistory.com website.
The California Highway Patrol and the Office of Traffic Safety will help parents and caregivers ensure every child is properly restrained in the correct safety seat for their age and size as part of Child Passenger Safety Week from Sept. 18-24.
