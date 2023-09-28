TMU’s Timberlie Miller Named NAIA Setter of the Week

In a week that saw her lead The Master’s University to a pair of three-set wins, Timberlie Miller has been named the NAIA Setter of the Week.

With an eye-popping 13.67 assists per set over the two matches, Miller nabbed the national notoriety from a nationwide vote of sports information directors.

“First of all it’s a little shocking,” Miller said when asked about her reaction when hearing the news. “But I’m thankful for my team because without their passing and hitting, none of this would have happened.”

“You can’t get NAIA Setter of the Week without making the right choices,” said TMU head coach Annett Davis. “So she had to make the right choices, as well as put up very hittable sets for her teammates. And that’s what she did.”

In addition to her work as a setter, Miller continues to be one of the country’s best servers. She currently leads the NAIA with 0.76 service aces per set. Her 47 aces on the season currently ranks her fourth on The Master’s single-season record list, just 10 aces behind Kayla Sims‘ 2016 mark of 57.

Miller’s NAIA award comes on the heels of her third GSAC Setter of the Week nod this season. She joined Ruby Duncan as GSAC Attacker of the Week and Cora Machado as GSAC Defender of the Week in a Lady Mustangs’ sweep of the weekly awards.

“We swept the GSAC awards this week because everybody did their job so well and it made it easier for me,” Miller said. “So even though I got the (national) award, I feel like it’s a team thing and definitely everybody deserves to be on the award.”

