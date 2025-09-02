TMUXC Opens Season at Mark Covert Classic

The 2025 campaign is underway for The Master’s University cross-country teams as they competed in the Mark Covert Classic Saturday, Aug. 30 in Fullerton.

Senior Jack Anderson took the individual 8000m win in 23:52, the fastest opener in TMU history. The No. 1-ranked men placed second while the women finished third.

The Mustang men ran a tactically sound race, opening the first 2000m in just fifth place, but continued to move up from there. By the 7000m mark, TMU had moved into second place and closed the gap to just 10 points behind NCAA DI Cal State Fullerton at the finish. Freshman Brogan Collins (24:15) and his senior brother Cedar Collins (24:19) finished in sixth and eighth, respectively.

“I’m excited about how well we performed for our first race of the season,” Anderson said. “Our focus today was to look most of all to Christ. All good things come from Him who gives us strength.”

TMU rounded out its scoring with All-American Hunter Roy running a huge personal best in 24:40 and sophomore Isaiah Fastrup in 24:53. The depth of the men’s team was on display as Elijah Lovett (24:53) and Bauer Hollman (25:27) finished sixth and seventh for TMU.

On the women’s side, the No. 3-ranked Mustangs started hot, leading the nine-team field through the first split. TMU finished third overall against a strong group of NCAA squads with senior team captain Suzie Johnson (21:12) leading the way in fourth place.

Johnson, the All-American, was followed by fellow senior Alyssa Lovett in sixth with a 21:17 mark over the 6000m distance. Senior Emma Nelson (22:45) completed her long road back from injury with a top-40 finish and freshman Saige Miller (22:51) was close behind in 33rd. Senior Brooke Creagan was the fifth runner with a time of 23:00 in 36th place.

The Mustangs will compete next at the BIOLA Invitational on Sep. 12 in Fullerton.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

