header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 2
1932 - Actor Harry Carey's wood-framed house at Saugus ranch (now Tesoro del Valle) burns down when engine of water pump explodes [story]
Carey house
TMUXC Opens Season at Mark Covert Classic
| Tuesday, Sep 2, 2025

The 2025 campaign is underway for The Master’s University cross-country teams as they competed in the Mark Covert Classic Saturday, Aug. 30 in Fullerton.

Senior Jack Anderson took the individual 8000m win in 23:52, the fastest opener in TMU history. The No. 1-ranked men placed second while the women finished third.

The Mustang men ran a tactically sound race, opening the first 2000m in just fifth place, but continued to move up from there. By the 7000m mark, TMU had moved into second place and closed the gap to just 10 points behind NCAA DI Cal State Fullerton at the finish. Freshman Brogan Collins (24:15) and his senior brother Cedar Collins (24:19) finished in sixth and eighth, respectively.

“I’m excited about how well we performed for our first race of the season,” Anderson said. “Our focus today was to look most of all to Christ. All good things come from Him who gives us strength.”

TMU rounded out its scoring with All-American Hunter Roy running a huge personal best in 24:40 and sophomore Isaiah Fastrup in 24:53. The depth of the men’s team was on display as Elijah Lovett (24:53) and Bauer Hollman (25:27) finished sixth and seventh for TMU.

On the women’s side, the No. 3-ranked Mustangs started hot, leading the nine-team field through the first split. TMU finished third overall against a strong group of NCAA squads with senior team captain Suzie Johnson (21:12) leading the way in fourth place.

Johnson, the All-American, was followed by fellow senior Alyssa Lovett in sixth with a 21:17 mark over the 6000m distance. Senior Emma Nelson (22:45) completed her long road back from injury with a top-40 finish and freshman Saige Miller (22:51) was close behind in 33rd. Senior Brooke Creagan was the fifth runner with a time of 23:00 in 36th place.

The Mustangs will compete next at the BIOLA Invitational on Sep. 12 in Fullerton.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

TMUXC Opens Season at Mark Covert Classic

TMUXC Opens Season at Mark Covert Classic
Tuesday, Sep 2, 2025
The 2025 campaign is underway for The Master's University cross-country teams as they competed in the Mark Covert Classic Saturday, Aug. 30 in Fullerton.
FULL STORY...

TMU Prevails in Final Match Before GSAC

TMU Prevails in Final Match Before GSAC
Tuesday, Sep 2, 2025
In another five-set thriller, The Master's University women's volleyball team defeated No. 20 Midland University (NE) in the final match of the CSM Labor Day Classic in Omaha, Neb. Saturday, Aug. 30. The team is 7-1 on the season so far.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Take Home Opener 3-1 Over Irvine Valley

Cougars Take Home Opener 3-1 Over Irvine Valley
Friday, Aug 29, 2025
The College of the Canyons women's volleyball team rallied after an opening-set loss to down visiting Irvine Valley College by a 3-1 final score at the Cougar Cage on Wednesday, Aug. 27. Set scores were 17-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-23.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Shut Out in Road Loss to Westcliff

Mustangs Shut Out in Road Loss to Westcliff
Thursday, Aug 28, 2025
The Master's University women's soccer team fell to 0-2 as the Mustangs where shut out 1-0 by Westcliff on Wednesday, Aug. 27 in Irvine.
FULL STORY...

COC Opens Season in Victorious Fashion

COC Opens Season in Victorious Fashion
Thursday, Aug 28, 2025
College of the Canyons men's soccer freshman Andrew Sorto scored his first collegiate goal, which proved to be enough, as the Cougars defeated visiting Moorpark College 1-0 on Tuesday night, Aug. 26.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
TMUXC Opens Season at Mark Covert Classic
The 2025 campaign is underway for The Master's University cross-country teams as they competed in the Mark Covert Classic Saturday, Aug. 30 in Fullerton.
TMUXC Opens Season at Mark Covert Classic
TMU Prevails in Final Match Before GSAC
In another five-set thriller, The Master's University women's volleyball team defeated No. 20 Midland University (NE) in the final match of the CSM Labor Day Classic in Omaha, Neb. Saturday, Aug. 30. The team is 7-1 on the season so far.
TMU Prevails in Final Match Before GSAC
Today in SCV History (Sept. 2)
1932 - Actor Harry Carey's wood-framed house at Saugus ranch (now Tesoro del Valle) burns down when engine of water pump explodes [story]
Carey house
Sept. 14: SCAA Call to Artist Highwire, Under the Big Top Deadline
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding a call for artists for Highwire: Under the Big Top Art Show. Entry Deadline is Sunday, Sept. 14.
Sept. 14: SCAA Call to Artist Highwire, Under the Big Top Deadline
Sept. 15: SCAA Meeting Features Carol Roullard Acrylic Paint Pouring Demo
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will feature an acrylic paint pouring demo by Carol Roullard at the Monday, Sept. 15 monthly meeting.
Sept. 15: SCAA Meeting Features Carol Roullard Acrylic Paint Pouring Demo
Sept. 3: WiSH Webinar for College-bound High School Students
The WiSH Education Foundation will offer a series of Wednesday webinars designed to help college-bound high school students and parents navigate the significant steps in college admissions.
Sept. 3: WiSH Webinar for College-bound High School Students
Sept. 2: SUSD Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Sept. 2 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 2: SUSD Governing Board Regular Meeting
Sept. 6-14: Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘Which Way The Wind Blows’
Olive Branch Theatricals has announced its upcoming production of "Which Way the Wind Blows," will run Saturday, Sept. 6-Sunday, Sept. 14 at the Olive Branch at Valencia Town Center.
Sept. 6-14: Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘Which Way The Wind Blows’
Hart District Students Double in Completing Career, Education Paths
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced a significant milestone in its commitment to preparing students for future success, the number of high school students who have completed a Career and Technical Education pathway over the last two academic years has more than doubled from 600 students completing a pathway in 2023 to 1,288 pathway completers in 2025.
Hart District Students Double in Completing Career, Education Paths
Ken Striplin | Reduce Your Library Fines, Support the Community
Each September, the Santa Clarita Public Library transforms library visits into an opportunity to make a difference.
Ken Striplin | Reduce Your Library Fines, Support the Community
County Awards First Round of Grants Distributed to Sidewalk Vendors
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity has announced the first round of awardees of the Small Business Mobility Fund Formalization Grants, designed to help sidewalk vendors operating in the unincorporated areas of the county comply with permitting and regulatory requirements under the county's Sidewalk Vending Ordinance and participate in the region’s open-air economy.
County Awards First Round of Grants Distributed to Sidewalk Vendors
Federal Court Rules Chiquita Canyon Landfill Must Work with County
The U.S. District Court for the Central District of California ruled on Friday, Aug. 29, that Chiquita Canyon Landfill must work with Los Angeles County to provide support and relief to nearby residents, through temporary relocation and home-hardening, while the broader lawsuit continues to move forward.
Federal Court Rules Chiquita Canyon Landfill Must Work with County
Today in SCV History (Sept. 1)
1887 - Castaic train station (passenger shelter) opens at Castaic Junction [story]
Castaic
Today in SCV History (Aug. 31)
2001 - LASD Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian gunned down in Stevenson Ranch while backing up ATF [story]
Jake Kuredjian
Today in SCV History (Aug. 30)
2009 - L.A. County Fire Capt. Ted Hall, 47, and Firefighter Specialist Arnie Quinones, 34, are killed in the line of duty on Day 4 of the Station Fire [story]
Hall-Quinones
Heat Advisory Expected on Labor Day for SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urges residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and heat cramps, as high temperatures are forecast to impact the region next week.
Heat Advisory Expected on Labor Day for SCV
FYI Holds Back-to-School Bash, Career Fair for Santa Clarita Valley Foster Youth
Fostering Youth Independence recently held its annual Back-to-School Bash and Career Fair to celebrate the start of the new school year and help former Santa Clarita Valley foster youth get school-ready with a backpack and supplies.
FYI Holds Back-to-School Bash, Career Fair for Santa Clarita Valley Foster Youth
Sept. 2-Oct. 18: County Library Taking Entries for 46th Annual Bookmark Contest
Show off your creativity in the Los Angeles County Library's 46th Annual Bookmark Contest. From Sept. 2 to Oct. 18, aspiring artists in grades K-12 can submit an original bookmark design inspired by reading, books, libraries or your own imagination.
Sept. 2-Oct. 18: County Library Taking Entries for 46th Annual Bookmark Contest
Sept. 4: Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Sept. 4, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Sept. 4: Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commission Regular Meeting
Sept. 14: Sierra Hillbillies 58th Anniversary Square Dance
The Santa Clarita Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club invites you to its 58th Anniversary Square Dance on Sunday, Sept. 14.
Sept. 14: Sierra Hillbillies 58th Anniversary Square Dance
Cougars Take Home Opener 3-1 Over Irvine Valley
The College of the Canyons women's volleyball team rallied after an opening-set loss to down visiting Irvine Valley College by a 3-1 final score at the Cougar Cage on Wednesday, Aug. 27. Set scores were 17-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-23.
Cougars Take Home Opener 3-1 Over Irvine Valley
Today in SCV History (Aug. 29)
1916 - Actor George Montgomery, 1991 Newhall Walk of Western Stars honoree, born in Montana [story]
George Montgomery
City Accepting Poems for Sidewalk Poetry Project 2026
The city of Santa Clarita is accepting short poem entries for the Sidewalk Poetry Project 2026 from writers with the theme, "Share a Santa Clarita Secret."
City Accepting Poems for Sidewalk Poetry Project 2026
SCVNews.com