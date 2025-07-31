‘To Teeter on a Three Faced Ledge’ Art Exhibit at Valencia Library

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the exhibition, “To Teeter on a Three Faced Ledge” by Armenian artist Demi Sedrakyan, is on view through Tuesday, Oct. 28, at the Valencia Library.

Valencia Public Library is located at 23743 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.

This collection showcases paintings that explore the sacred, care and the embodied experience of migration. Through abstract compositions, the artist invites viewers into spaces that feel at once deeply personal and open, spaces shaped by memory, gesture and devotion.

Care is central to the practice, not only as a theme but as a visual and material language. Surfaces are slowly built through layering, scraping, staining, and soft interruptions. Each mark a trace of a presence, a record of time and the human hand. This engagement with the painted surface becomes a kind of tactile attention, where process is an act of resilience.

The paintings reference specific forms. The architectural outlines of Armenian cathedrals, the fluid motion of migratory paths, and the spaces that exist in between, those that hold tension, care and the sacred. These shapes emerge and dissolve within the compositions, hovering between abstraction and figuration.

Rooted in personal and inherited histories, the work maps unseen geographies, the movement of bodies across time, the stillness of sacred architecture and the soft, persistent presence of care. Through paint, Sedrakyan creates a language that is tender and resilient, one that honors the complexity of what we carry and what we make.

