Today in SCV History (Jan. 21)

The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 10:30 a.m.

The Santa Clarita Valley Chinese School hosted its annual Chinese New Year celebration with food, games and crafts at the Old Town Newhall Library on Saturday afternoon.

Did you sign up for a Medicare Advantage health plan last year only to find that it doesn’t meet your needs? Not to worry.You still have time to switch to another Medicare Advantage plan, or return to Original Medicare.

The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously voted to recognize the week of Feb. 3-7 as National School Counseling Week across the district during Wednesday night’s board meeting.

Carnival Australia Pledges $1.9M to Bushfire Relief Valencia, California-based Princess Cruises is part of Carnival Australia which has pledged $1.9 million in total to various bushfire relief efforts in Australia.

Jan. 26: Hart High Baseball Alumni Game, Team Preview The Hart High School Baseball Program will host its annual Alumni Game and 2020 Hart Baseball Team Preview at the Hart baseball field in Newhall on Sunday, January 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jan. 31: Deadline for 2020 Man & Woman of the Year Nominations The Santa Clarita Valley Man & Woman of the Year Committee has set Friday, Jan. 31, at 5 p.m. as the deadline for nominations to the community's premier volunteer recognition event.

Coroner ID’s Saugus Death as Daniel Bennett, Former Rep. Hill’s Brother The man who died after being found unresponsive at his home in Saugus on Saturday has been identified as Daniel Brett Bennett, according to Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office officials.

Sexy Vegan Pleads No Contest for Video With Dog A 37-year-old man whose legal name is Sexy Vegan has entered a no-contest plea in connection to a video he posted with a dog, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.