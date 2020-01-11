Today in SCV History (Jan. 11)

“Trailblazer,” “a gentle giant,” “witty,” “a fountain of creativity” -- just some of the adjectives from around the web describing the late artist and CalArts founding faculty member John Baldessari, who died on January 2 at the age of 88.
California Governor Gavin Newsom rolled out an ambitious $222 billion spending plan for 2020-21 that expands the state’s role in attacking a number of vexing issues, including wildfires, the housing shortage, and the ever-escalating homelessness crisis.
The 69 polished recruits of Academy Class 443 lined up on the stage of the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons in Valencia on Friday in what would be their final platoon formation as academy classmates.
The company that produces the Crystal Geyser Natural Alpine Spring Water brand pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges of illegally storing and transporting hazardous waste created from filtering arsenic out of spring water at its facility in Olancha, California.
As part of an effort to combat the rising costs of prescription drugs, California will negotiate with drug manufacturers to create the Golden State’s own label of generic drugs, officials announced Thursday.
Santa Clarita Valley government and law enforcement officials are set to comply with state laws should a proposed ban on sales of all flavored tobacco products in California take effect while local smoke shops have alternative options for curbing youth vaping.
California lawmakers on Wednesday held their first hearing on sports betting in the state, collecting information from the legalized gambling industry, integrity advocates and representatives from sports leagues.
LANCASTER — The Cougars had four starters reach double figures, including a team-high 20 points from freshman Christopher Bradford, but it wasn't enough as College of the Canyons finished on the wrong end of an 84-80 conference loss to host Antelope Valley College.
Wide receiver Alonzell Henderson and center Jordan Palmer are representing College of the Canyons as selections to the 2019 California Community College Football Coaches Association (CCCFCA) All-America Team, headlining a class of honorees that also includes four All-State Team selections.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.