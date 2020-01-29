Today in SCV History (Jan. 29)

A mix of laughter, horror and reflection will be on display in a variety of events at The MAIN, located at 24266 Main Street in Old Town Newhall. Tickets are on sale now for film, theatre, comedy and music shows taking place in February.
Rafael De La Rosa, former aide to Congressman Brad Sherman and director of government and community relations at California State University, Northridge, has been appointed assistant vice president for government and community relations at CSUN.
The California Department of Social Services recently notified the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) that the County will receive an additional $4.6 million in Bringing Families Home (BFH) Program funding, through June 30, 2022.
The American Public Works Association’s (APWA) Southern California Chapter once again recognized the city of Santa Clarita for its accomplishments, honoring the City with three prestigious Public Works awards in 2019.
You can avoid the catastrophic consequences of ignorance in a rapidly changing field of law as attorneys David Poole and Brian Koegle of Poole Shaffery & Koegle, LLP, present the “Be Afraid. Be VERY Afraid!” 2020 Employment Law Update hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Feb. 4th.
After the passage of state law in 2017 aimed at increasing California’s housing supply, Santa Clarita is seeking $625,000 in state grant funding to help lay the groundwork for new housing over the next eight years.
The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles has raised more than $368 million in pledges and cash, which is 95% of its $388 million pre-opening campaign goal, Director Bill Kramer announced Monday.
Movie fans will have a golden opportunity to step into the early days of filming in Santa Clarita at the inaugural Newhallywood Silent Film Festival in Old Town Newhall from Friday-Sunday, February 14-16.
The Sparkle of Tinnley Organization, a Santa Clarita-based nonprofit created in memory of Tinnley Reese Harmon, will host its first community fundraiser at Wolf Creek Brewery in Valencia on February 29 from noon to 4 p.m.
Golfers will tee up at the 47th Annual Frontier Toyota-Henry Mayo “Drive Safe” Golf Classic at Valencia Country Club on Saturday, May 9, with all proceeds from the tournament benefiting Henry Mayo’s Emergency Services Department.
Students from West Ranch High School collaborated with Southern California organizations to raise funds that will help bring first aid and basic necessities to the people displaced by the Taal Volcano eruption, which struck the Philippines on Jan. 12.
55years ago ? Wow there was no Valencia , Stevenson Ranch , or West Ranch and yet Castaic was here and Still has no high school ! Hummm… 55 years wow ! Great job Hart district .