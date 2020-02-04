Today in SCV History (Feb. 4)

After spending almost a month assisting the Victoria Rural Fire Service with wildfire suppression, 20 local firefighters will return home to the Southland from Australia on Wednesday, according to Angeles National Forest officials.
The city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita Sister Cities Program, in partnership with Sister Cities International, are honored to host the winners and finalists of the 2019 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, named its new officers and confirmed its 2020 meeting schedule at the board’s recent business and organizational meeting.
The California Armenian Legislative Caucus is holding two scholarship contests for the 2020 commemoration of the Armenian Genocide, Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita), who represents the state's 21st Senate District, announced Monday.
Homeowners of nearly 450 units at the American Beauty condominium complex in Canyon Country are demanding answers from their property management company after receiving notice to pay $5,500 each for an “emergency special assessment” residents believe could have been prevented.
Prosecutors were reviewing whether to file charges against Los Angeles City Assistant Fire Chief Ellsworth Fortman regarding an alleged hit and run in Santa Clarita on Jan. 26, a representative with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.
Junior high schools across the Santa Clarita Valley began the school year implementing a “personal device” policy that requires students to keep cell phones and other electronic devices in their backpacks during school hours.
A federal judge blocked a landmark California labor law Friday that bars mandatory arbitration agreements, delivering a win for the Chamber of Commerce which argued Assembly Bill 51 outlawed a popular employment practice and violated federal law.
Developers of a proposed 37-home project on 94.3 undeveloped acres west of Interstate 5 near Pico Canyon in the southwest Santa Clarita Valley may finally get the green light to build when the Los Angeles County Planning Commission meets Wednesday.
Fifth-grade students at Highlands Elementary School hold up art they submitted for a handball court repainting project as part of the school's participation in the Great Kindness Challenge on January 30, 2020. | Photo: Bobby Block / The Signal.
Parents of Saugus High School students received a letter last week informing them of scabies contamination, which was discovered off-campus, according to the William S. Hart Union High School District.
