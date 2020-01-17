Today in SCV History (Jan. 17)

The new year brings with it many new laws and changes, but the William S. Hart Union High School District wants you to know that 2020 also brings the U.S. Census, a vitally important national effort that will determine federal support for public education in the coming decade.
The Angeles National Forest (ANF), Los Padres National Forest (LPNF), and National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) are excited to announce the next round of funding availability for landscape scale restoration efforts on U.S. Forest Service lands.
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce that Jerrid McKenna, Assistant to the City Manager, was honored by ICMA, the International City/County Management Association, as the recipient of the organization’s Early Career Leadership Award in Memory of William H. Hansell Jr.
NORTHRIDGE - Sophomore Daniel Wetter had a team-high 11 kills but the CSUN men's volleyball team fell in straight sets to a hot-hitting Purdue Fort Wayne team in its 2020 home opener Wednesday night at The Matadome.
Arts experts from outside the Santa Clarita Valley will have a say on who and how much grant funding local organizations can receive for community arts programs and services, following a divided vote by the City Council.
New restaurant drive-thrus are temporarily banned in Santa Clarita unless applicants looking to build can demonstrate their projects would not result in an extensive queuing of vehicles, the City Council voted Tuesday.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.