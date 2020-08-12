[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in SCV History (Aug. 12)
August 12
| Wednesday, Aug 12, 2020

1944 – Newhall Refinery on Sierra Highway destroyed by fire (then rebuilt) [watch film]
Newsreel
L.A. County Reaches Grim Milestone: More than 5,000 COVID-19 Deaths
Los Angeles County reaches a somber milestone as deaths from COVID-19 surpass 5,000, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday.
L.A. County Reaches Grim Milestone: More than 5,000 COVID-19 Deaths
SCV Teachers, Students Return to Virtual Classrooms
In a back-to-school day unlike any other before it, the first group of Santa Clarita Valley K-12 students and teachers returned to the classroom via a distance learning format Tuesday.
SCV Teachers, Students Return to Virtual Classrooms
Pac-12 Conference Postpones All Sports Through 2020
SAN FRANCISCO - The Pac-12 CEO Group voted unanimously to postpone all sport competitions through the end of the 2020 calendar year.
Pac-12 Conference Postpones All Sports Through 2020
Barger Releases Statement Regarding Incident Involving SCV Deputies
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has released a statement regarding a recent incident involving deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station - an incident, which was recorded by bystanders, and has since gone viral.
Barger Releases Statement Regarding Incident Involving SCV Deputies
Biden Taps California Senator Kamala Harris as Running Mate
(CN) — Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden selected California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate Tuesday, upholding a debate promise to pick a woman to round out his ticket.
Biden Taps California Senator Kamala Harris as Running Mate
L.A. County Secures $10.9M CARES Act Grant
The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced the award of $38 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Recovery Assistance grants to 14 Revolving Loan Funds (RLF) grantees, including the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA).
L.A. County Secures $10.9M CARES Act Grant
Deputies Respond to Possible Shooting in Canyon Country
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies rushed to a Canyon Country shopping center parking lot Tuesday after receiving a call from a man who said he had shot someone in a vehicle.
Deputies Respond to Possible Shooting in Canyon Country
Oct. 3: Circle of Hope Semi-Virtual Tea Fundraiser
Circle of Hope has announced their 16th annual signature Tea fundraiser, which will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, will feature something new and different with an internationally themed dinner and program.
Oct. 3: Circle of Hope Semi-Virtual Tea Fundraiser
L.A. County CEO Announces New Retirement Date
Los Angeles County Chief Executive Officer Sachi A. Hamai, who agreed to temporarily postpone her retirement to help lead the County through the initial phase of the COVID-19 emergency, announced that she will retire at the end of August 2020.
L.A. County CEO Announces New Retirement Date
Children’s Bureau Foster-Adoption Orientation Available Online
Children’s Bureau is now offering an online foster-adoption orientation for individuals and/or couples who are interested helping children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Children’s Bureau Foster-Adoption Orientation Available Online
Today in SCV History (Aug. 11)
2018 - Big Oaks Lodge in Bouquet Canyon burns down [video]
Big Oaks Lodge
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Shows ‘Signs of Stability’; SCV Cases Total 4,779
Los Angeles County Public Health on Monday confirmed 19 new deaths and 1,920 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as officials see signs of stability in key indicators, including daily hospitalizations and deaths.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Shows ‘Signs of Stability’; SCV Cases Total 4,779
Dr. Omar Torres is New CIO at College of the Canyons
Dr. Omar Torres has been named the new Chief Instructional Officer at College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, California.
Dr. Omar Torres is New CIO at College of the Canyons
Newsom: Trump Unemployment Plan Will Cost California $700 Million a Week
Along with added stress for struggling businesses and a failing unemployment agency, California Governor Gavin Newsom estimated Monday it would cost the state $700 million per week to implement the president’s proposed unemployment plan.
Newsom: Trump Unemployment Plan Will Cost California $700 Million a Week
Smyth Calls for Removal of SCV Deputy Pending Investigation
Two young Black men were detained at gunpoint by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies Friday in an incident that was witnessed and videotaped by numerous residents.
Smyth Calls for Removal of SCV Deputy Pending Investigation
SoCalGas Parent Sempra Energy Posts Increased Earnings in Q2 2020
Sempra Energy reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of $2.239 billion, or $7.61 per diluted share, compared to second-quarter 2019 earnings of $354 million, or $1.26 per diluted share.
SoCalGas Parent Sempra Energy Posts Increased Earnings in Q2 2020
Petco Matches Donations, L.A. County Animal Care Foundation Raises $50K
The Petco Foundation put forward a match wherein they would grant $25,000 to DACC for COVID-19 relief if another $25,000 was raised to match the award.
Petco Matches Donations, L.A. County Animal Care Foundation Raises $50K
TV Productions Ramp Back Up in SCV, ‘Hollywood North’
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reopened, is issuing new permits, and reports that two TV productions and a still photoshoot are filming in the Santa Clarita Valley this week
TV Productions Ramp Back Up in SCV, ‘Hollywood North’
Dr. Sonia Angell, California Public Health Chief, Quits Amid COVID Data Snafu
Amid a surge of coronavirus infections and deaths in California, Dr. Sonia Angell, the state’s top health official, announced her resignation Sunday.
Dr. Sonia Angell, California Public Health Chief, Quits Amid COVID Data Snafu
L.A. County COVID-19 Rent Relief Program to Launch Aug. 17
In an effort to assist renters with limited means affected by the COVID-19 crisis, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has provided $100 million in CARES Act funds to create a COVID-19 Rent Relief program, operated by the Los Angeles County Development Authority.
L.A. County COVID-19 Rent Relief Program to Launch Aug. 17
Organizations, Volunteers Distribute ‘Peace Bags’ to SCV Students
In a socially distanced, drive-thru event, a number of Santa Clarita Valley organizations came together Thursday to distribute “peace bags” to students, with the hopes of spreading joy, positivity and community engagement.
Organizations, Volunteers Distribute ‘Peace Bags’ to SCV Students
Parents Share Concern Over Sequoia School Plan
The William S. Hart Union High School District discussed the move of Sequoia School during its board meeting Wednesday.
Parents Share Concern Over Sequoia School Plan
SCV Deputies Nab Wanted Felon, Arrest Auto Theft Suspects
In separate incidents, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies arrested a wanted felon and his companion on felony warrants last week and three suspects on auto theft charges Friday and over the weekend.
SCV Deputies Nab Wanted Felon, Arrest Auto Theft Suspects
