Today in SCV History (April 24)
April 24
| Friday, Apr 24, 2020

1962 – SCV residents vote to connect to State Water Project, creating Castaic Lake Water Agency [story]
County Officials Urge Home Fire Safety, Warn of Approaching Wildfire Season
As residents continue to follow the Safer At Home Order, the Los Angeles County Fire Department encourages families to be mindful of fire safety at home, and to practice fire escape safety steps with family members and loved ones.
SNAP Sports to Join Sunday’s Ice Station Valencia Car Parade
Supporters of the shuttered Ice Station Valencia have organized an effort to save and reopen the skating rink, and plan a car parade to show support on Sunday, April 26, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Today in SCV History (April 24)
1962 - SCV residents vote to connect to State Water Project, creating Castaic Lake Water Agency [story]
California Thursday: Deadliest Day So Far; Newsom Warns Fight Far From Over
SACRAMENTO (CN) — California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday 115 people died overnight from Covid-19 — the state’s deadliest day so far — and cautioned the pandemic fight is far from ov
Metro Awarded $107M Grant for Antelope Valley Line Upgrades
Following several years of work and advocacy by the North County Transportation Coalition (NCTC) Board, on which Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Marsha McLean and Councilman Bob Kellar serve, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) has been awarded $107 million through California’s Transit and Intercity Rail Capital (TIRCP) grant program for upgrades to the Antelope Valley Metrolink Line.
Members of COC Men’s Golf Program Move On to Four-Year Schools
Three members of the College of the Canyons men's golf program are moving on to four-year schools after two spectacular seasons with the Cougars.
L.A. County Thursday: 17,508 Cases, 797 Deaths; At Least 348 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 68 new deaths and 1,081 new cases of COVID-19.
April 28: Santa Clarita City Council Teleconference Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a teleconference regular meeting Tuesday, April 28, at 6:00 p.m., which can be viewed on the City's website, www.santa-clarita.com. 
Detectives Asking Public for Help Locating At-Risk Saugus Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Theone Paula Paras.
April 27: VIA’s Motivational Monday with Fred Arnold & David Rendell
Join the Valley Industry Association for Motivational Monday, via Zoom, April 27, from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Silver Lining | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
For years, I watched infectious disease consultants advise hospital staff to wash hands diligently to prevent patient spread of bacteria and viruses. Despite their reasonable advice, some healthcare professionals did not heed the warning.
U.S. Labor Department Reports New Record in Jobless Claims
(CN) — With 11% of the Americans eligible for unemployment insurance benefits receiving them, the U.S. Department of Labor reported a new record of insured unemployment on Thursday. By the agency’s count, at least 20 million people, or about 6% of the total U.S. population, is out of work.
Facebook Offering Small Business Grant Program
Faceboook knows that your business may be experiencing disruptions resulting from the global outbreak of COVID-19. They are offering $100M in cash grants and ad credits to help during this challenging time.
County Waives Adoption Fees at All 7 Animal Care Centers
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) is currently waiving adoption fees at all seven animal care centers, including Castaic, in an effort to quickly place animals in homes during the COVID-19 crisis.
Hart District Scheduled to Vote on Proposal for Virtual Graduations
A proposal to make all of its high school graduations virtual is set to be considered and voted on at the next William S. Hart Union High School District board meeting.
County Launches ‘Parks from Home’ Virtual Recreation Center (Video)
Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation launched "Parks From Home," a virtual recreation center to provide free access to fitness and instructional classes for the public to enjoy from home during the COVID-19 crisis.
Registration Now Open for CSUN’s 2020 Virtual Summer Program
For summer 2020, California State University, Northridge will offer its summer courses in a virtual format.
Today in SCV History (April 23)
1986 - COC board votes to allow Argentine cliff swallows to nest forever on sides of buildings [story]
California Wednesday: 35,396 Cases, 1,354 Deaths
California has had 35,396 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,354 deaths caused by the disease in the pandemic to date, the state's Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.
Project Roomkey in L.A. County: The Facts
Los Angeles County officials are grateful for the support of California Governor Newsom and local communities as they work together with Project Roomkey to protect people experiencing homelessness from the spread of COVID-19.
Henry Mayo, UnitedHealthcare Reunite for Patient Care
UnitedHealthcare members in the Santa Clarita Valley can once again receive in-network care at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Hope | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Uncertainty lies ahead, while the horizon still glimmers and guides us forward. Hope will not be lost. 
L.A. County Wednesday: 66 New Deaths, 16,435 Cases; Min. 338 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 66 new deaths and 1,318 new cases of COVID-19, with a minimum of 338 cases to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Getting Medicare Services in Your Home | Commentary by Seema Verma
President Trump dramatically expanded access to telehealth services for Medicare beneficiaries during the pandemic. Telehealth lets you communicate with your physician and other healthcare professionals using your phone, video chat, secure text messaging, email, or through a patient portal.
