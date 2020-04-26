[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in SCV History (April 26)
April 26
| Sunday, Apr 26, 2020

1906 – Bobby Batugo, World Champion Mixologist in the 1970s, born in The Philippines [story]
California Saturday: 41,137 Cases, 1,651 Deaths
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Saturday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 41,137 confirmed cases and 1,651 deaths.
Survey Finds Only 10% of SCV Businesses that Applied for PPP Received Funds
Only 10% of the Santa Clarita Valley businesses that applied for Paycheck Program Program (PPP) relief received it and only 5% have received complete funding from the Emergency Injury Disaster Loan program, according to a recent survey by the SCV Economic Development Corp., SCV Chamber of Commerce and College of the Canyons.
L.A. County Saturday: Henry Mayo Reports 4th Death; 378 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 48 new deaths and 607 new cases of COVID-19.
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals today, Saturday, April 25, in the following areas:
Prerequisites for Normalcy | Commentary by Supervisor Kathryn Barger
I’m immensely thankful that you've adhered to health guidelines so far, which has successfully prevented a surge in new cases. We don’t want to undo all the good we’ve accomplished, so we must take precaution when preparing to reopen businesses.
1918 Redux | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
If properly sampled, we would know immediately how many people have it, how it is spreading, and who has immunity. Instead, we use 1918 techniques in 2020.
WHO: No Evidence of ‘One and Done’ with COVID-19
WHO has published guidance on adjusting public health and social measures for the next phase of the COVID-19 response.
County Compiles List of COVID-19 Resources for Pregnant Women, Single Mothers
Pregnant women and single mothers may be experiencing particular food insecurity and hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.
County Expands Disaster Help Center Hours, Protections for Renters & Consumers
Los Angeles County has created a list of resources to help residents during the COVID-19 crisis.
Ventura County Beaches Open with Limited Access; COVID-19 Rules Still Apply
On Monday, April 20, 2020, the Ventura City Council unanimously voted to institute limited closures of Ventura's beaches and parks. The City's decision provides restricted access to its parks, beaches, the Promenade, and Pier in support of balancing residents' physical and mental health while restricting non-essential activities.
Newsom Declares April 24, 2020 ‘Day of Remembrance of Armenian Genocide’
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation declaring Friday, April 24, 2020 as “A Day of Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide” in the State of California.
Today in SCV History (April 25)
1906 - Bercaw General Store opens in Surrey (Saugus) [story]
April 25: Triumph Foundation Wheelchair Sports Festival ‘Zoom Fiesta’
The Triumph Foundation will host a virtual "Zoom Fiesta" on Saturday, April 25 starting at 2 p.m. as part of the nonprofit organization's annual Wheelchair Sports Festival.
L.A. County Friday: 1,035 New Cases, 52 Deaths; Min. 363 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 52 new deaths and 1,035 new cases of COVID-19, with a minimum of 363 cases identified to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
‘Hearts for Heroes’ T-Shirt Campaign Salutes Essential Workers
The city of Santa Clarita has teamed up with the community to show support and gratitude for our essential workers who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
California Friday: 39,254 Cases, 1,562 Deaths to Date
California has had 39,254 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,562 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state's Department of Public Health announced Friday.
Downwind | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Sometimes, an early symptom of coronavirus is the loss of taste and smell. Tuesday is garbage day, so when I run, being downwind in the wake of empty containers reassures me I am not infected.
FDA Discourages Use of Hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA on Friday discouraged the use of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine for treatment of COVID-19, citing serious heart problems in patients who have taken the drug.
Most Californians Support Stay-at-Home Orders ‘As Long as Needed’
The vast majority of Californians supports stay-at-home orders issued by state leaders as a means of stemming the surge of COVID-19 infections, even if the restrictive measures continue to weigh down the economy, according to a California Health Care Foundation poll released Friday.
Covered CA Opens Special Enrollment Period for Health Care Coverage
Covered California has opened a special health care insurance enrollment period for people impacted by income changes, reduced hours or layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
California Blocked From Enforcing Ammo Background Checks
Less than 24 hours after a federal judge eviscerated California’s voter-approved gun-control measures for a second time by blocking enforcement of background checks on ammunition purchases, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Friday convicted criminals are already purchasing ammunition.
New Initiatives Support Older Californians During COVID-19 Pandemic
California is launching a first-in-the nation meal delivery program, a partnership to make wellness check-in calls, and the expansion of Friendship Line California to help combat social isolation.
County Officials Urge Home Fire Safety, Warn of Approaching Wildfire Season
As residents continue to follow the Safer At Home Order, the Los Angeles County Fire Department encourages families to be mindful of fire safety at home, and to practice fire escape safety steps with family members and loved ones.
