Today in SCV History (April 27)

California now has 42,164 confirmed cases and 1,710 deaths. As of April 25, local health departments have reported 4,593 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 24 reported deaths statewide.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 18 new deaths and 440 new cases of the COVID-19 disease in the last 24 hours. Public Health has identified 19,528 positive cases across all of L.A. County including 383 in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Healthcare professionals around the world communicate with each online to gather and share information. Even countries like China and Italy, which initially saw the first wave of ill patients, are sharing data, trying to grasp how coronavirus behaves.
Only 10% of the Santa Clarita Valley businesses that applied for Paycheck Program Program (PPP) relief received it and only 5% have received complete funding from the Emergency Injury Disaster Loan program, according to a recent survey by the SCV Economic Development Corp., SCV Chamber of Commerce and College of the Canyons.
I’m immensely thankful that you've adhered to health guidelines so far, which has successfully prevented a surge in new cases. We don’t want to undo all the good we’ve accomplished, so we must take precaution when preparing to reopen businesses.
On Monday, April 20, 2020, the Ventura City Council unanimously voted to institute limited closures of Ventura's beaches and parks. The City's decision provides restricted access to its parks, beaches, the Promenade, and Pier in support of balancing residents' physical and mental health while restricting non-essential activities.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA on Friday discouraged the use of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine for treatment of COVID-19, citing serious heart problems in patients who have taken the drug.
