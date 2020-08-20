Today in SCV History (Aug. 20)

The OutWest Shop is donating 20% of customer purchases during August to the Blue Star Ranch in Saugus, an internationally recognized
nonprofit equine-assisted safety-net provider for mental health services, with a special focus on military veterans.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has won a National Award of Merit in the Healthcare Facilities category from the Design-Build Institute of America for the design and construction of the hospital’s new patient tower.
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is expanding its health screening questions and temperature checks currently in place for behind-the-wheel drive tests to all customers and employees entering a DMV facility.
DNA evidence recovered at a 2018 Santa Clarita Valley crime scene was linked to one of three suspects arrested on suspicion of being part of a burglary crew that stole more than a half-million dollars from more than two dozen homes, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s Major Crimes Unit.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 64 new deaths and 1,003 new cases of COVID-19, with Santa Clarita Valley surpassing 5,000 cases, as 5,029 SCV residents have tested positive to date.
With temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County soaring and remaining in the triple digits for several days in a row, the County of Los Angeles is activating additional Emergency Cooling Centers, including Stevenson Ranch Library, this week and extending others to help residents beat the heat.
Sprouts Farmers Market, located on Magic Mountain Parkway, recently stepped forward to assist the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative (SCVSC) Food Bank in providing food gift cards to be distributed to veterans and their families.
Due to the overwhelming positive response to our online summer workshops, as well as the extension of COVID-19 closures, the Canyon Theatre Guild (CTG) is excited to announce their fall lineup of its online workshops.
