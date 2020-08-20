[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in SCV History (Aug. 20)
August 20
| Thursday, Aug 20, 2020

1967 – New Town of Valencia dedicated; homes sell for $25,000 [story]
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 52nd SCV Resident Dies; Local Cases Total 5,060
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 61 new deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,956 new cases of the virus, including a new death in the city of Santa Clarita.
Flo Lawrence, Beloved Volunteer, Castaic Lions Club President, Dies at 63
Alan “Flo” Lawrence, a beloved community volunteer and Castaic Lions Club President, died Wednesday morning.
OutWest Shop Stages Fundraiser for Blue Star Ranch’s Veterans Aid
The OutWest Shop is donating 20% of customer purchases during August to the Blue Star Ranch in Saugus, an internationally recognized nonprofit equine-assisted safety-net provider for mental health services, with a special focus on military veterans.
Aug. 25: L.A. County Webinar on Landlord, Tenant Rights During COVID-19 Pandemic
The Los Angeles County Department of Business Affairs will host a webinar on landlord and tenant rights during the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, August 25, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Filming in SCV: ‘American Dracula’ TV Show, ‘Hacienda’ Music Video
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reopened, is issuing new permits, and has reported two projects filming this week in the Santa Clarita Valley: "American Dracula" and a music video.
Henry Mayo Wins National Award for New Patient Tower Design-Build
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has won a National Award of Merit in the Healthcare Facilities category from the Design-Build Institute of America for the design and construction of the hospital’s new patient tower.
Aug. 20: Santa Clarita Aquatic Center to Partially Reopen by Reservation
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the reopening of the Waterslide Pool at the Aquatic Center with new family recreation swim times available by reservation only beginning Thursday, August 20.
Santa Clarita Valley Clouded by Poor Air Quality Due to Nearby Fires
Santa Clarita Valley residents awoke Tuesday morning to a yellow hue in the sky due to poor air quality being created by nearby fires, and it wasn't much improved by Wednesday morning.
Lyft Driver Arrested on Suspicion of Santa Clarita Sexual Assault
A Lyft driver from Fullerton was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female passenger while she slept on June 12 in Santa Clarita.
Villanueva Makes Temporary Ban on ICE Transfers Permanent
Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva has permanently banned transfers of L.A. County inmates to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement authorities, citing public safety.
DMV Expands Health Screening, Temperature Checks to Protect Customers, Employees
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is expanding its health screening questions and temperature checks currently in place for behind-the-wheel drive tests to all customers and employees entering a DMV facility.
DNA Found at SCV Crime Scene Leads to Arrest of ‘Hot Prowl’ Burglary Crew
DNA evidence recovered at a 2018 Santa Clarita Valley crime scene was linked to one of three suspects arrested on suspicion of being part of a burglary crew that stole more than a half-million dollars from more than two dozen homes, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s Major Crimes Unit.
Today in SCV History (Aug. 19)
2013 - COC breaks ground on Culinary Arts Education building in Valencia [story]
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Surpasses 5,000 Cases, 224,031 Cases Countywide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 64 new deaths and 1,003 new cases of COVID-19, with Santa Clarita Valley surpassing 5,000 cases, as 5,029 SCV residents have tested positive to date.
Newhall Power Outage Leaves More than 1,900 Residents Without Electricity
While a thunderstorm brought lightning to the eastern part of the Santa Clarita Valley, a reported power outage caused by heat left 1,901 residents without electricity in Newhall on Tuesday.
Stevenson Ranch Library to Continue as Emergency Cooling Center Through Friday
With temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County soaring and remaining in the triple digits for several days in a row, the County of Los Angeles is activating additional Emergency Cooling Centers, including Stevenson Ranch Library, this week and extending others to help residents beat the heat.
Aug. 19: Santa Clarita Community College District Teleconference Business Meeting
The Board of Trustees of the Santa Clarita Community College District will hold a video/teleconferencing Business Meeting Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 5:00 p.m.
Aug. 19: Hart District Regular Virtual Meeting
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold its regular meeting virtually, Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 7:00 p.m.
Sprouts Steps Up to Support Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative
Sprouts Farmers Market, located on Magic Mountain Parkway, recently stepped forward to assist the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative (SCVSC) Food Bank in providing food gift cards to be distributed to veterans and their families.
Santa Clarita Actress Returns Home to Help Young Artists Pursue Their Dreams
Born and raised in Santa Clarita, Bre Tomey has always had a passion for acting and performance.
Canyon Theatre Guild to Hold Fall Online Workshops
Due to the overwhelming positive response to our online summer workshops, as well as the extension of COVID-19 closures, the Canyon Theatre Guild (CTG) is excited to announce their fall lineup of its online workshops.
County Declares Lake Fire Local Emergency
With the air in the Santa Clarita Valley thick with smoke from the Lake Fire Tuesday morning, fire officials announced the blaze had grown to 21,115 acres, while containment remained at 38%.
DMV Closes Early to Conserve Energy Amid Heatwave
SACRAMENTO – The DMV will close all offices statewide at 3:00 p.m. through Wednesday, Aug. 19 to conserve energy and protect the health and safety of customers and employees from high heat impacts.
