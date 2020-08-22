[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in SCV History (Aug. 22)
August 22
| Saturday, Aug 22, 2020

1891 – Future First Lady Lou Henry (Hoover), 17, poses for photo at R.E. Nickel’s Acton store [story]
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 72% of New L.A. County Cases are Younger People
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday reported 46 new deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,759 new cases of the virus, with 72% of the new cases confirmed in people younger than 50 years old.
City Council to Discuss Ideas to Memorialize Saugus Shooting Victims
Santa Clarita City Council members will consider Tuesday ideas on how to honor the victims of the Saugus High School shooting, which include appending Central Park’s name or constructing a memorial at the park or at a different location.
Loughlin, Giannulli Sentenced to Prison in ‘Varsity Blues’ College Admissions Scam
“Full House” actress Lori Loughlin was sentenced to two months in jail Friday for her part in the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal, with the sentencing judge saying he was “dumbfounded” by her “gall.”
City to Continue Via Princessa Median Improvements in Canyon Country
The next phase of the city of Santa Clarita's Via Princessa Median Project will begin construction on Monday, August 24, between Sierra Highway and Jason Drive in Canyon Country.
Hart Board Discusses Bullet-Resistant Glass, Safety Recommendations for School Sites
Less than a year after the Saugus High School shooting claimed the lives of three teens, the William S. Hart Union High School District on Thursday released a private contractor’s safety report about recommendations for the district.
SCV Chokes on Smoke as Firefighters Make Progress on Lake, Holser Fires
Firefighters made progress overnight on the Lake and Holser fires, declaring Friday morning 52% and 93% containment on each, respectively, and partial repopulation of evacuees in the Lake Hughes area.
Santa Clarita City Council to Consider Buying Ice Station for Multi-Purpose Facility
In its next meeting at City Hall Tuesday at 6 p.m., the Santa Clarita City Council will consider purchasing the Ice Station in Valencia for $14.2 million and operating it as a multi-purpose facility.
SCV Brothers Suspected of Hate Crime in Starbucks Parking Lot Incident
A suspected assault with a deadly weapon by two brothers in a Starbucks parking lot Thursday afternoon is now being treated as a hate crime, according to officials.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Deputies Make Multiple Arrests Thursday
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies arrested more than two dozen people on a variety of felony and misdemeanor charges Thursday.
SCV Deputies Aid Woman Who Jumped From Parking Structure
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies helped an 18-year-old woman seek mental health resources on Thursday after she jumped from the second story of the Hyatt Regency Valencia parking structure.
Magic Mountain President Neal Thurman Steps Down, Heading to Busch Gardens Tampa
After 25 years with Six Flags, Neal Thurman will step down as president of Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor and move east to become Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island Park president.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 227,346 Cases Countywide, 5,089 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has identified 227,346 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, including 5,089 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, and a total of 5,446 deaths countywide to date.
SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for All Individuals Friday
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for all individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley on Friday, Aug. 21.
Wilk Warns of Hit to Social Security Benefits Due to COVID-19 Economic Plunge
SACRAMENTO - State Sen. Scott Wilk is warning individuals turning 60 this year they can expect a dramatic hit to their Social Security (S.S) benefits due to the COVID-19 related economic collapse unless Congress takes action to fix this glitch in the SS calculation formula.
Lyft, Uber Granted Temporary Reprieve, Will Continue Operating in California for Now
Hours after announcing it would suspend operations in California, Lyft Inc. said Thursday it would not shut down by midnight after a state court greenlighted the rideshare company to continue operating while it fights a court order to reclassify its drivers as employees.
Sept. 1: VIA Virtual COVID-19 Series, ‘It Takes More Than a Mask to Cover Your Assets’
The Valley Industry Association Virtual COVID-19 Series, "It Takes More Than a Mask to Cover Your Assets," will take place Tuesday, Sept. 1, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
CSUN’s Biomedical Research Training Program Receives STEM Award for Diversity, Inclusion
California State University, Northridge’s undergraduate biomedical research training program, BUILD PODER, has received the 2020 Inspiring Programs in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the largest and oldest diversity and inclusion publication in higher education.
Aug. 21: SCAA’s Fairy Tales and Folklore Virtual Art Reception
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association as they hold a virtual art reception for Fairy Tales and Folklore, Friday, Aug. 21, at 5:00 p.m.
Gibbon Center To Reopen Group Tours in September With Restrictions
In June, the Gibbon Conservation Center in Santa Clarita, continued its Private Tours but decreased the minimum from $120 to $75 for up to 5 people to accommodate more families.
West Ranch Student Publishes Novel, Donates Proceeds
West Ranch High School senior Jessamine Jin has always enjoyed immersing herself in a good book and has been writing since she was in the third grade.
Weather Conditions Prove Problematic as Lake Fire Grows 27,041 Acres, 48% Containment
The Lake Fire grew a little less than 1,000 acres overnight, while containment increased to 48%, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.
