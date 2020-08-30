[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in SCV History (Aug. 30)
August 30
| Sunday, Aug 30, 2020

2009 – L.A. County Fire Capt. Ted Hall, 47, and Firefighter Specialist Arnie Quinones, 34, are killed in the line of duty on Day 4 of the Station Fire [story]
Comment On This Story

1 Comment

  1. Patrick says:
    Wednesday, Aug 30, 2017 at

    God bless these men, true heroes.

    Reply

Leave a Comment
Related Content
Latest Stories on SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Aug. 30)
2009 - L.A. County Fire Capt. Ted Hall, 47, and Firefighter Specialist Arnie Quinones, 34, are killed in the line of duty on Day 4 of the Station Fire [story]
Hall-Quinones
SCV’s Illumination Dynamics to Raise Awareness, Lend Support to Live Events Industry
Santa Clarita-based Illumination Dynamics, a lighting and electric rental production company for television, motion picture, sports broadcast, and studio installations, will be among those taking part in a major call to action along with We Make Events, Red Alert RESTART and Extend Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) imploring the U.S. Congress to pass the RESTART Act (S.3814) to quickly offer economic relief to the Live Events Industry, which has been shuttered since March 2020, putting millions of people out of work.
SCV’s Illumination Dynamics to Raise Awareness, Lend Support to Live Events Industry
Today in SCV History (Aug. 29)
1916 - Actor George Montgomery, 1991 Newhall Walk of Western Stars honoree, born in Montana [story]
George Montgomery
Newsom Rolls Out New Blueprint for a More Gradual Reopening
California counties will now use a new, color-coded tiered blueprint for the reopening of their economies that is simpler and more gradual than the COVID-19 watch list framework, state officials revealed Friday.
Newsom Rolls Out New Blueprint for a More Gradual Reopening
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Up to 5,333; MIS-C Cases Up in County Kids
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 31 new deaths and 1,509 new cases of COVID-19, with a total of 5,336 cases and 54 deaths reported among Santa Clarita Valley residents since the pandemic began.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Up to 5,333; MIS-C Cases Up in County Kids
Number of Homeless Young Adults Spikes Across L.A. County
The number of homeless young adults in Los Angeles County has risen in the last year, according to a report released Thursday — and the data does not include the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Number of Homeless Young Adults Spikes Across L.A. County
At Home or In Class: How SCV Teachers Bring Distance Learning to Students
After the William S. Hart Union High School District made the decision to use virtual learning as the new norm due to the ongoing pandemic, teachers in the district were given the option of whether they wanted to stay at home to teach or go into the classroom.
At Home or In Class: How SCV Teachers Bring Distance Learning to Students
Two Rounds of Narcan Help Keep Suspected Overdose Patient Alive
Two rounds of Narcan had to be administered by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies Friday morning to keep a suspected overdose patient alive.
Two Rounds of Narcan Help Keep Suspected Overdose Patient Alive
Hart District Ends Contract with SCV Youth Project
The contract between the Santa Clarita Valley Youth Project and the William S. Hart Union High School District has ended.
Hart District Ends Contract with SCV Youth Project
Wilk, GOP Senators Under COVID-19 Quarantine
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, and almost all Republican California senators were abruptly required to vote remotely after one of their colleagues tested positive for COVID-19.
Wilk, GOP Senators Under COVID-19 Quarantine
Three Santa Clarita Criminal Cases Continued Due to COVID-19
A number of criminal cases concerning the Santa Clarita Valley have received continuations this week.
Three Santa Clarita Criminal Cases Continued Due to COVID-19
California Toughens Emissions Regulations on Ships, Big Rigs
Calling for a crackdown of two major contributors to California’s notoriously hazy air, the state is moving forward with stringent new emissions regulations for the shipping and transportation industries.
California Toughens Emissions Regulations on Ships, Big Rigs
Fentanyl: J-Team Shares Dangers, Signs, Efforts to Combat
Members of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Juvenile Intervention Team, or J-Team, shared Thursday some of the dangers of fentanyl, signs that someone may be using drugs and their efforts to combat emerging trends.
Fentanyl: J-Team Shares Dangers, Signs, Efforts to Combat
Today in SCV History (Aug. 28)
1962 - Valleywide brush fire consumes Gene Autry's Melody Ranch movie town in Placerita Canyon [story]
Melody Ranch on fire
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 54th SCV Resident Dies, Local Cases Total 5,269
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 38 new deaths, including the Santa Clarita Valley's 54th fatality and 1,636 new cases of confirmed COVID-19 countywide. The number of new cases reported Thursday include a backlog of 280 test results received from the State.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 54th SCV Resident Dies, Local Cases Total 5,269
CSUN Receives Grant to Support New Generation of Climate Change Leaders
California State University, Northridge Chicano/a studies professor Stevie Ruiz and a team of academics across the country have received nearly $500,000 from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to develop a national initiative to foster a new generation of leaders who understand the intersectionality between climate change and the disproportionate impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on communities of color
CSUN Receives Grant to Support New Generation of Climate Change Leaders
Animal Care & Control Urging Residents to Include Pets, Livestock in Emergency Plans
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care & Control (DACC) is continuing its emergency animal sheltering services for residents displaced by the devastating Lake Fire, which has burned more than 31,000 acres in the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys of northern Los Angeles County.
Animal Care & Control Urging Residents to Include Pets, Livestock in Emergency Plans
Henry Mayo Recognized for Commitment to Quality Stroke Care
For the eighth consecutive year, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.
Henry Mayo Recognized for Commitment to Quality Stroke Care
Aug. 29: Triumph Foundation’s Virtual ‘Let ’em Roll’ Poker Tournament
Triumph Foundation is hosting its 10th annual ‘Let’em Roll’ Fundraiser as a virtual Poker Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 4:00 p.m.
Aug. 29: Triumph Foundation’s Virtual ‘Let ’em Roll’ Poker Tournament
Chamber to Offer Virtual 90-Day Action Plan Workshop
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday their newest exclusive partnership with One True North, a leadership and business coaching solutions practice in Valencia, to offer GrowthCLUB to the business community.
Chamber to Offer Virtual 90-Day Action Plan Workshop
County Launches ‘L.A. vs Hate’ Initiative to Report Hate Crime Incidents
The County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, the L.A. County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS), and the Commission on Human Relations jointly announced Thursday the launch of the “L.A. vs Hate” initiative to report and end incidents of hate and hate crimes in L.A. County.
County Launches ‘L.A. vs Hate’ Initiative to Report Hate Crime Incidents
Valencia, Saugus High Students Selected as Finalists in National Artists, Authors Showcase
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce that two local students were selected as national finalists in Sister Cities International’s 2020 Young Artists and Authors Showcase (YAAS).
Valencia, Saugus High Students Selected as Finalists in National Artists, Authors Showcase
Sept. 8: Panel of Historical Novelists to Discuss Traveling Through the Ages
The Santa Clarita Library and the Southern California Chapter of the Historical Novel Society are teaming up once again to present a virtual panel Traveling Through the Ages on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 8: Panel of Historical Novelists to Discuss Traveling Through the Ages
Residents Invited to Participate in City’s 35 Parks Challenge
Can you complete the 35 Parks Challenge? The city of Santa Clarita invites residents to visit all 35 beautiful parks in Santa Clarita as a part of the 35 Parks Challenge.
Residents Invited to Participate in City’s 35 Parks Challenge
%d bloggers like this: