Today in SCV History (Dec. 11)
December 11
| Friday, Dec 11, 2020

1922 – Piru bank robbed, banker and daughter kidnapped [story]
Latest Stories on SCVNews.com
Jenks Harris
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Confirms First Child Death; 46th Death at Henry Mayo
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed on Thursday the first COVID-19 death of an L.A. County child under the age of 18 years old in addition to 74 new deaths and 12,819 new cases countywide. In addition, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported one new fatality.
City Now Accepting Proposals for Innovation Grant Fund
The city of Santa Clarita is accepting proposals now until Dec. 31 for the Innovation Grant Fund, a program established after recently receiving $126,493 in grant funding from the County of Los Angeles’ Homeless Initiative.
Bridge to Home’s First Virtual ‘Soup for the Soul’ in the Books; Auction Closing Saturday
Bridge to Home will close its silent auction on Saturday, Dec. 12 after it hosted its first-ever virtual Soup for the Soul event on Dec. 5, which helped raise funds for people experiencing homelessness.
Steve Kim Makes $30,000 Donation to Family Promise
Sand Canyon Country Club owner Steve Kim donated $30,000 to Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley to help cover operational costs for the nonprofit, whose mission is to provide support services and shelter to homeless children and their families.
Waste Management to Modify Green Waste Pick-Up Schedule
Waste Management will temporarily modify its residential green waste pick-up schedule for customers in Santa Clarita starting Monday, Dec. 14 due to staffing challenges related to COVID-19.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Daily Deaths Highest Since July; 2 New Fatalities at Henry Mayo
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed on Wednesday that L.A. County has reached the highest number of daily deaths since July 29 with 75 new deaths and 9,243 new cases countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two new fatalities.
Today in SCV History (Dec. 10)
1941 - Three days after Pearl Harbor attack, 165th and 185th Infantry Regiments assigned to Saugus; Edison power substation guarded 24/7 [timeline]
Edison substation timeline
Miranda Sworn in as New Santa Clarita Mayor; Gibbs Replaces Kellar on Council
Bill Miranda was chosen as mayor for the next year as Jason Gibbs was sworn in and numerous local leaders spoke to thank outgoing Councilman Bob Kellar for two decades of service and former Mayor Cameron Smyth for his leadership during a difficult year.
Structures Threatened in Centre Pointe Fire
Firefighters stopped progress on a 5- to 7-acre vegetation fire that threatened structures Tuesday around midnight at Isabella Parkway and Golden Triangle Road in Canyon Country.
CalArts Students, Henry Mayo Docs Team to Launch New Palliative Care Program
Students from the California Institute of the Arts have partnered with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Reimagine Well to launch a new program that aims to offer support to palliative care or end-of-life patients.
California Quietly Updates Guidelines to Reopen Outdoor Playgrounds
California has quietly updated its guidance on outdoor playgrounds to show that they can reopen, even in counties under the regional stay-at-home order, following pushback from state legislators and families.
Princess Cruises Introduces a New ‘Princess Promise’
Valencia-based Princess Cruises introduces a new Princess Promise, offering greater peace of mind to passengers during a cruise vacation.
Today in SCV History (Dec. 9)
1983 - U.S. release of John Carpenter's "Christine;" blew up fake gas station in Valencia [watch scene (R)]
Christine
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 43rd Death at Henry Mayo; SCV Tops 11,100 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reached the tragic milestone Tuesday of 8,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, including the 43rd death at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, and 3,113 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized countywide.
Judge Halts L.A. County’s Outdoor-Dining Ban
A judge halted Los Angeles County’s outdoor-dining ban in a ruling that would take effect after the current statewide order ends, city of Santa Clarita officials announced Tuesday.
Gascón Sworn Into Office; Announces Sweeping Criminal Justice Reforms
LOS ANGELES (CN) — On his first day on the job as Los Angeles County’s top prosecutor, George Gascón says the district attorney’s office will no longer ask for cash bail for nonviolent felony charges, seek the death penalty or charge children as adults.
‘Food Sessions’ to Bring Local Chefs, Community Together Virtually
The MAIN is excited to announce the latest addition to their lineup of virtual events titled “Food Sessions.”
Wilk Legislation Aims to Fix EDD
SACRAMENTO - As the first order of business in the new legislative session, Senators Scott Wilk, (R-Santa Clarita) and Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) introduced bipartisan legislation to protect the identities of individuals applying for unemployment benefits.
Dec. 9: COC Board of Trustees Virtual Business Meeting & Pathways Session
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a closed session via Zoom video conferencing, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 3:30 p.m, followed immediately by a Pathways Session at 4:00 p.m., with a business meeting thereafter.
Today in SCV History (Dec. 8)
1941 - Julius Dietzmann family of Castaic arrested as German enemy aliens [story]
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 3 More Deaths at Henry Mayo; SCV Cases Total Nearly 11K
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 27 new deaths and 8,086 new cases countywide as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported three additional deaths and Public Health officials urged full compliance with safety measures to slow the surge.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 3 More Deaths at Henry Mayo; SCV Cases Total Nearly 11K
COVID-19: L.A. County Aligns with State Regional Stay Home Order
As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge and ICU capacity declines below 15% in Los Angeles County and across the Southern California Region, the L.A. County Health Officer Order has been modified to align with the State Regional Stay Home Order to prevent crowding and mingling among non-household members and overwhelming our healthcare system.
COVID-19: L.A. County Aligns with State Regional Stay Home Order
CSUN Prof to Collect DNA from Joshua Trees in Effort to Save Them
In an effort to stave off the potentially devastating effects of an increasingly warmer climate on the Mojave Desert’s distinctive Joshua trees, California State University, Northridge evolutionary biologist Jeremy Yoder will be spending part of the spring semester collecting tissue samples from 300 trees across the desert.
CSUN Prof to Collect DNA from Joshua Trees in Effort to Save Them
