Today in SCV History (Dec. 14)

As businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley adjust to the latest restrictions in another stay-at-home order, some newer businesses haven’t been able to attain the assistance being offered through local, state and federal grants.
Amid the new regional stay-at-home order that aims to keep residents at home as much as possible, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday temporary relaxed parking enforcement in unincorporated areas of the county.
SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Education is launching additional virtual educator trainings and mini-grants designed to address equity gaps, strengthen distance learning, and support students’ social-emotional wellness during the pandemic, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said Tuesday.
The California Air Resources Board recently approved first-in-the-nation rules to curb the impact of powerful artificial refrigerants that pose a growing danger globally to efforts to contain the worst impacts of climate change.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed on Thursday the first COVID-19 death of an L.A. County child under the age of 18 years old in addition to 74 new deaths and 12,819 new cases countywide. In addition, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported one new fatality.
The city of Santa Clarita is accepting proposals now until Dec. 31 for the Innovation Grant Fund, a program established after recently receiving $126,493 in grant funding from the County of Los Angeles’ Homeless Initiative.
