Today in SCV History (Dec. 15)

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 48 new deaths and 7,344 new cases of COVID-19 countywide,
as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported three new deaths, and the first COVID vaccine was administered in the county.
As the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrive in California, and on the day the U.S. COVID death toll surpassed 300,000 people, Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday launched “Vaccinate All 58,” California’s campaign for safe, fair, and equitable vaccine distribution for all 58 counties in the state.
Attorney General William Barr will resign his post just before Christmas, President Donald Trump said Monday, shortly after his election loss to Joe Biden was formally certified by the Electoral College.
The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup on Sunday completed their concurrent and thorough review of the federal process and has confirmed the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is safe and efficacious.
California voters turned out en masse for the 2020 presidential election, setting a record for the all-time highest number of votes cast at 17,785,151, exceeding the previous record by about 3.1 million votes.
As businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley adjust to the latest restrictions in another stay-at-home order, some newer businesses haven’t been able to attain the assistance being offered through local, state and federal grants.
Amid the new regional stay-at-home order that aims to keep residents at home as much as possible, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday temporary relaxed parking enforcement in unincorporated areas of the county.
SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Education is launching additional virtual educator trainings and mini-grants designed to address equity gaps, strengthen distance learning, and support students’ social-emotional wellness during the pandemic, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said Tuesday.
