Today in SCV History (Dec. 15)
December 15
| Tuesday, Dec 15, 2020

1987 – Incorporation: Santa Clarita officially becomes a city [story]
  1. TRAVIS says:
    Thursday, Dec 15, 2016 at

    On this date we said good bye to the good ole days. Hello corporate greed and city corruption. Lets mow down hills and build. Sad

Today in SCV History (Dec. 15)
1987 - Incorporation: Santa Clarita officially becomes a city [story]
first City Council
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Deaths Hit 50; First Vaccinations in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 48 new deaths and 7,344 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported three new deaths, and the first COVID vaccine was administered in the county.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Deaths Hit 50; First Vaccinations in L.A. County
Electoral College Certifies Biden as U.S. President-Elect, With Nary a Hitch
The Electoral College on Monday certified Joe Biden as President-elect and Kamala Harris as Vice President-elect of the United States, closing one of the last chapters of the Trump presidency.
Electoral College Certifies Biden as U.S. President-Elect, With Nary a Hitch
Newsom Launches ‘Vaccinate All 58’ Campaign as First COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive in California
As the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrive in California, and on the day the U.S. COVID death toll surpassed 300,000 people, Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday launched “Vaccinate All 58,” California’s campaign for safe, fair, and equitable vaccine distribution for all 58 counties in the state.
Newsom Launches ‘Vaccinate All 58’ Campaign as First COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive in California
Attorney General Barr to Resign Weeks Before Trump Exit
Attorney General William Barr will resign his post just before Christmas, President Donald Trump said Monday, shortly after his election loss to Joe Biden was formally certified by the Electoral College.
Attorney General Barr to Resign Weeks Before Trump Exit
Western States Scientific Workgroup OK’s Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine
The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup on Sunday completed their concurrent and thorough review of the federal process and has confirmed the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is safe and efficacious.
Western States Scientific Workgroup OK’s Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine
Newsom Stumbles as Pandemic Worsens, but Support Holds — For Now
California Governor Gavin Newsom faces a political test as new stay-at-home orders are issued, a test that could cost him his position in 2022.
Newsom Stumbles as Pandemic Worsens, but Support Holds — For Now
New County Grant Funds to Help Santa Clarita Groups Aid Homeless Population
Los Angeles County has awarded Santa Clarita more than $126,000 in grant funds to support organizations with innovative solutions to address the local homeless population.
New County Grant Funds to Help Santa Clarita Groups Aid Homeless Population
Election Wrap: Californians Cast All-Time Record Number of Votes
California voters turned out en masse for the 2020 presidential election, setting a record for the all-time highest number of votes cast at 17,785,151, exceeding the previous record by about 3.1 million votes.
Election Wrap: Californians Cast All-Time Record Number of Votes
Valvo Twins Determined to Spread Holiday Cheer Amid Pandemic
Each year since they can remember, Troy and Cheyenne Valvo have passed out candy canes during Homestead Holiday, a traditional Christmas display put on by their Saugus neighborhood.
Valvo Twins Determined to Spread Holiday Cheer Amid Pandemic
State Expect COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Soon; L.A. County Responds to Court Ruling
While state officials expect a COVID-19 vaccine distribution to begin soon, the Southern California region intensive care unit capacity continued to drop.
State Expect COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Soon; L.A. County Responds to Court Ruling
Today in SCV History (Dec. 14)
1931 - Season's first major storm deposits 9 inches of snow in Newhall, 10 in Saugus [story]
1931 snowfall
Today in SCV History (Dec. 13)
1900 - Automobile Club of Southern California founded; first car in SCV appeared 1902 [story]
Auto Club Topper
CDE Releases Use of Restraints and Seclusions Data
The California Department of Education released the first year of data on the number of times in which schools used restraints and seclusions on students.
CDE Releases Use of Restraints and Seclusions Data
City Council OKs Development of Roadway Safety Plan, Efforts to Improve Internet Connectivity
The city of Santa Clarita is set to develop a roadway safety plan designed to identify and analyze safety issues and offer improvements.
City Council OKs Development of Roadway Safety Plan, Efforts to Improve Internet Connectivity
Barger’s Office to Host Holiday Drive-Thru Food Giveaway
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor Kathryn Barger is set to host another drive-thru food giveaway in Castaic on Friday, Dec. 18, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Barger’s Office to Host Holiday Drive-Thru Food Giveaway
Shuttered SCV businesses fall through cracks for COVID-19 relief
As businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley adjust to the latest restrictions in another stay-at-home order, some newer businesses haven’t been able to attain the assistance being offered through local, state and federal grants.
Shuttered SCV businesses fall through cracks for COVID-19 relief
SSUSD Granted Reopening Waivers
The Sulphur Springs Union School District was granted reopening waivers for TK-2 grade students on all nine school campuses by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
SSUSD Granted Reopening Waivers
LASD Relaxes Parking Enforcement in Unincorporated Areas
Amid the new regional stay-at-home order that aims to keep residents at home as much as possible, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday temporary relaxed parking enforcement in unincorporated areas of the county.
LASD Relaxes Parking Enforcement in Unincorporated Areas
H2scan Releases Latest Product, Delivers Real-Time Hydrogen Monitoring in Syngas
The HY-OPTIMA 2745 hydrogen specific analyzer is the latest product released by H2scan for its HY-OPTIMA line of sensors it announced Friday.
H2scan Releases Latest Product, Delivers Real-Time Hydrogen Monitoring in Syngas
Today in SCV History (Dec. 12)
1891 - Actor Buck Jones, a Placerita and Vasquez "regular," born in Indiana [story]
Buck Jones
SCV Children Invited to Send Holiday Greetings to Patients at Henry Mayo
Santa Clarita Valley children are invited to send holiday greetings to patients hospitalized at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
SCV Children Invited to Send Holiday Greetings to Patients at Henry Mayo
MLT Class of 2020 Passes Certification Exam
Despite challenges during the pandemic, the College of the Canyons Medical Laboratory Technician Class of 2020 passed the Clinical Pathologists National Board Exam on the first try.
MLT Class of 2020 Passes Certification Exam
State Education Department to Launch Educator Trainings, Grants to Address Equity
SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Education is launching additional virtual educator trainings and mini-grants designed to address equity gaps, strengthen distance learning, and support students’ social-emotional wellness during the pandemic, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said Tuesday.
State Education Department to Launch Educator Trainings, Grants to Address Equity
