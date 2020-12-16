Today in SCV History (Dec. 16)

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 86 new deaths, including the 51st death at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, and 11,194 new cases of COVID-19, with 12,494 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
A bipartisan group of California senators, including Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, is urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to reclassify restaurants as essential businesses amid ever-changing safety restrictions and COVID-19 surges.
As it embarks into 2021, the SCV Chamber has established a broad-based leadership team representing small, medium and large businesses from a broad spectrum of industries to guide the Chamber into the new year in an effort to best work together as a united community.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 48 new deaths and 7,344 new cases of COVID-19 countywide,
as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported three new deaths, and the first COVID vaccine was administered in the county.
As the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrive in California, and on the day the U.S. COVID death toll surpassed 300,000 people, Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday launched “Vaccinate All 58,” California’s campaign for safe, fair, and equitable vaccine distribution for all 58 counties in the state.
Attorney General William Barr will resign his post just before Christmas, President Donald Trump said Monday, shortly after his election loss to Joe Biden was formally certified by the Electoral College.
The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup on Sunday completed their concurrent and thorough review of the federal process and has confirmed the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is safe and efficacious.
California voters turned out en masse for the 2020 presidential election, setting a record for the all-time highest number of votes cast at 17,785,151, exceeding the previous record by about 3.1 million votes.
