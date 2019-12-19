[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in SCV History (Dec. 19)
December 19
| Thursday, Dec 19, 2019

1970 – Snow day in Santa Clarita Valley [photos]
Five Cougars Ink National Letters of Intent; Headed to Four-Year Schools
Five College of the Canyons football players inked National Letters of Intent during the NCAA's early signing period on Wednesday, becoming the first student-athletes from the Cougars' 2019 conference championship team to move on to four-year programs.
Car Stalls on Newhall Railroad Tracks; Prompts Emergency Response
A car reportedly drove on the train tracks toward a train station in Newhall Wednesday night, prompting a response from law enforcement officials.
Newhall Ranch Traffic Collision Sends One Person to Hospital
One person was sent to the hospital following a traffic collision in Saugus Wednesday night.
Today in SCV History (Dec. 19)
1970 - Snow day in Santa Clarita Valley [photos]
Saugus train station
Cascione Pleads No Contest in $88K Embezzlement Case
Patricia Cascione, a Saugus woman accused of stealing more than $88,000 from nonprofit groups, including the local Girl Scouts, pleaded no contest Wednesday to one felony count of embezzlement by a public or private officer.
344 Feature Films in Contention for 2019 Academy Awards
Three hundred forty-four feature films are eligible for the 2019 Academy Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday.
SCV Pastor with Autistic Son Begins Services for Special-Needs Families
Lead Pastor Jack Winkle of Calvary Chapel of Golden Valley in Canyon Country will inaugurate special abbreviated services for autistic children and others with special needs on Sunday, December 22, from 12 noon to 12:30 p.m.
Princess Cruises Names New Chief Information Officer
Marshall Lancaster has been appointed chief information officer for the professional services division supporting Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises Australia and Carnival Australia.
Saugus Union School District Shows Growth in English, Math
The Saugus Union School District saw a performance increase in both English language arts and mathematics for the 2019 school year, according to the newly posted California Dashboard data.
Civilian Oversight Commission Slips Quietly In and Out of SCV
Members of the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission were in town Tuesday but, unlike their town hall meetings where the public gets to weigh in on law enforcement, they reflected on the past year and scheduled items for the coming year, fielding only a couple of comments from the public.
Man Stabbed, Woman Arrested, in Newhall Tuesday Night
A man was stabbed and taken to the hospital and a woman arrested following an altercation in Newhall late Tuesday night.
Pedestrian Fatality: SCV Traffic Detectives Seek Tips, Video
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Department traffic detectives have put out a public request for tips and possible dashcam video as the investigation continues into a pedestrian fatality in Saugus.
City Council Backs Bill to Restore Local Control Over Infrastructure
The Santa Clarita City Council has expressed support for a federal bill that proposes to restore local control over public infrastructure specific to 5G network service.
Vehicle Strikes Child Pedestrian Near Jakes Way Bus Stop
A child pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle near a school bus stop near the Park Sierra community on Jakes Way Wednesday morning.
SCV Water Addresses PFAS Chemical Concerns
Water workers responding to new state guidelines for a non-stick chemical explained to Santa Clarita Valley Water officials this week how they made necessary pipe connections recently to meet those guidelines and protect drinking water.
California Sued Over AB5’s Freelance Restrictions
The careers of freelance reporters, photographers and editors in California will be threatened come Jan. 1 when a law capping the number of stories they can produce in a given year takes effect, according to a lawsuit filed against the Golden State on Tuesday.
California Takes a Hard Look at Marijuana Taxes
To stabilize the legal marijuana market and boost California’s coffers, a report issued Tuesday recommends that the state consider major changes to its marijuana taxes framework, including scrapping a cultivation tax for a potency-based scheme.
Judge Signs Off on $24.5B in PG&E Wildfire Settlements
A major milestone in Pacific Gas & Electric’s bankruptcy case was reached Tuesday when a federal bankruptcy judge approved two settlements worth $24.5 billion to resolve virtually all wildfire claims against PG&E.
California DMV OK’s Light-Duty Autonomous Delivery Vehicles
California will allow the testing and commercial use of light-duty autonomous delivery vehicles on the state’s public roads with an approved permit from the Department of Motor Vehicles.
With Smith Switching Races, What Happens to Unused Campaign Funds?
The 2020 25th Congressional District race has already presented several first-of-its-kind scenarios for the Santa Clarita Valley, and with it, fresh questions about campaign finance.
Off-Duty LAPD Cop Arrested in Alleged Road Rage Incident
An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer was arrested on suspicion of brandishing a replica firearm during an alleged incident of road rage in Saugus late Saturday afternoon.
SCV Young Marines Lay Wreath at Pearl Harbor Remembrance
One hundred and fifty members of the Young Marines from 20 separate units throughout the United States traveled to Hawaii to participate in the 78th anniversary Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance.
Today in SCV History (Dec. 18)
1929 - Swift justice: Thomas Vernon sentenced to life in prison for Saugus train derailment & robbery 1 month earlier [story]
Tom Vernon
Supes Approve Barger Motion to Investigate Specialty Care Wait Times
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Chair, calling for an immediate and comprehensive investigation into wait times at specialty care centers at county health care facilities.
