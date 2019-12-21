[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in SCV History (Dec. 21)
December 21
| Saturday, Dec 21, 2019

1910 – Newhall (Auto) Tunnel opens, bypassing Beale’s Cut [story]
Carousel Ranch to Add a Clydesdale to Horse Therapy Team
Carousel Ranch has announced the upcoming donation of a black and white Clydesdale named EX Decker’s Nash that will join the team of therapy horses at the ranch in early January 2020.
Carousel Ranch to Add a Clydesdale to Horse Therapy Team
SCV Deputies: Train Passenger Pulls Knife on a Woman
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a suspect on the Antelope Valley Metrolink line who was accused of pulling out a knife on a woman passenger Friday afternoon in Canyon Country.
SCV Deputies: Train Passenger Pulls Knife on a Woman
Stay Green Honored with 5 CLCA Trophy Awards
The California Landscape Contractors Association recently presented Stay Green Inc., a Santa Clarita-based landscape industry leader, with five awards at the CLCA 2019 Annual Convention in Lake Tahoe.
Stay Green Honored with 5 CLCA Trophy Awards
Spectrum CRE Brokers Lease of Tourney Road Office Suite
Yair Haimoff, SIOR, and Randy Cude, commercial real estate brokers with Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., represented both the owner and tenant in the lease of a high image, multi-tenant Class-A office suite in Valencia
Spectrum CRE Brokers Lease of Tourney Road Office Suite
Academy Sets Public Screenings of 2019 Documentary Contenders
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced details for its upcoming “Oscars Spotlight: Documentaries” theatrical screenings of Oscar-shortlisted Documentary Feature films leading up to the 92nd Oscars.
Academy Sets Public Screenings of 2019 Documentary Contenders
LA County Death Rates on the Rise in Some Groups
A new report on mortality trends by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health indicates county death rates appear to be on the rise in some groups in recent years, while deaths from Alzheimer’s disease and drug overdose have dramatically increased.
LA County Death Rates on the Rise in Some Groups
Cascione Sentenced to 1 Year in Jail for Embezzling $93K
Santa Clarita accountant Patricia Cascione was sentenced Friday to one year in jail and five years of formal probation for embezzling more than $93,000 from the Girl Scouts and a local cancer center over a four-year period, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.
Cascione Sentenced to 1 Year in Jail for Embezzling $93K
County Reports 35th Case of Pulmonary Injury Due to Vaping
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has reported another new case of serious vaping-related pulmonary injury, bringing the total to 35 cases and one death associated with e-cigarettes in the county.
County Reports 35th Case of Pulmonary Injury Due to Vaping
Santa Clarita is No. 5 Highest-Value City in LA County
The city of Santa Clarita is the No. 5 highest-value city in Los Angeles County, just behind Beverly Hills, according to the 2019 Annual Report released Friday by County Assessor Jeffrey Prang.
Santa Clarita is No. 5 Highest-Value City in LA County
Santa Clarita Closes 2019 with 2020 Strategic Plan Progress
The year 2019 came with highs and lows for Santa Clarita, but this month, the city turned 32 years old and looks ahead to a new year with new goals as officials inch closer to completing Santa Clarita's 2020 Strategic Plan.
Santa Clarita Closes 2019 with 2020 Strategic Plan Progress
Bowman Grads, Students, Staffers Remember Heidi Levy, ‘Heidi Hugs’
According to many of the 100 who attended a memorial Thursday for Heidi Levy at Bowman High School, what the world lost the day she died were the hugs she would no longer give to show love and compassion.
Bowman Grads, Students, Staffers Remember Heidi Levy, ‘Heidi Hugs’
Van Hook to Receive SCV Chamber Lifetime Achievement Award
Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook, Chancellor of College of the Canyons, will receive the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award at the Chamber’s 97th Annual Awards & Installation Gala on Friday, January 24.
Van Hook to Receive SCV Chamber Lifetime Achievement Award
CHP Holiday Tips: Drive Safely, Stay Off the ‘Naughty List’
During this busy travel season, the California Highway Patrol is giving the gift of traffic safety tips to help keep motorists off the "naughty list."
CHP Holiday Tips: Drive Safely, Stay Off the ‘Naughty List’
Suspect Arrested in Burglary of Senior’s Apartment
A suspect arrested by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies Wednesday night has been charged with the November 1 burglary of a Canyon Country senior's apartment.
Suspect Arrested in Burglary of Senior’s Apartment
Today in SCV History (Dec. 20)
1892 - Benjamin Harrison establishes 555,520-acre San Gabriel Timberland Reserve (Angeles National Forest). First forest reserve in California, second in U.S. [story]
map
Lady Mustangs Start 2019-20 Season with 3-0 Conference Record
The Master’s University women’s basketball team has gained momentum at the start of its 2019-20 season, mounting an undefeated record through its first 12 games.
Lady Mustangs Start 2019-20 Season with 3-0 Conference Record
County’s Parks After Dark Winter Season Returns
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation (LA County Parks) begins its second consecutive Parks After Dark winter season with 31 county parks, including Val Verde, to remain open late with free programs and holiday-themed events for all ages.
County’s Parks After Dark Winter Season Returns
Small Brush Fire Near Pyramid Lake Held to Quarter-Acre
Two water-dumping helicopters doused a small brush fire north of Pyramid Lake Thursday morning, within 10 minutes of being dispatched to it.
Small Brush Fire Near Pyramid Lake Held to Quarter-Acre
Princess Cruises Attempts Another World Record for Vow Renewals
Due to popular demand, Princess Cruises, the international premium cruise line known for its legacy of romance, announced a second Valentine’s Day (West Coast) cruise departing from Los Angeles to Mexico, to break the Guinness Book of World Records title for the largest multi-location vow renewal.
Princess Cruises Attempts Another World Record for Vow Renewals
Five Cougars Ink National Letters of Intent; Headed to Four-Year Schools
Five College of the Canyons football players inked National Letters of Intent during the NCAA's early signing period on Wednesday, becoming the first student-athletes from the Cougars' 2019 conference championship team to move on to four-year programs.
Five Cougars Ink National Letters of Intent; Headed to Four-Year Schools
Car Stalls on Newhall Railroad Tracks; Prompts Emergency Response
A car reportedly drove on the train tracks toward a train station in Newhall Wednesday night, prompting a response from law enforcement officials.
Car Stalls on Newhall Railroad Tracks; Prompts Emergency Response
Newhall Ranch Traffic Collision Sends One Person to Hospital
One person was sent to the hospital following a traffic collision in Saugus Wednesday night.
Newhall Ranch Traffic Collision Sends One Person to Hospital
Deputies Detain Four Alleged Young Gang Members
Four boys identified as gang members were detained and taken to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’’s Station Tuesday by detectives responding to concerns voiced by citizens.
Deputies Detain Four Alleged Young Gang Members
