Today in SCV History (Dec. 23)

According to many of the 100 who attended a memorial Thursday for Heidi Levy at Bowman High School, what the world lost the day she died were the hugs she would no longer give to show love and compassion.
Yair Haimoff, SIOR, and Randy Cude, commercial real estate brokers with Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., represented both the owner and tenant in the lease of a high image, multi-tenant Class-A office suite in Valencia
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced details for its upcoming “Oscars Spotlight: Documentaries” theatrical screenings of Oscar-shortlisted Documentary Feature films leading up to the 92nd Oscars.
A new report on mortality trends by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health indicates county death rates appear to be on the rise in some groups in recent years, while deaths from Alzheimer’s disease and drug overdose have dramatically increased.
Santa Clarita accountant Patricia Cascione was sentenced Friday to one year in jail and five years of formal probation for embezzling more than $93,000 from the Girl Scouts and a local cancer center over a four-year period, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has reported another new case of serious vaping-related pulmonary injury, bringing the total to 35 cases and one death associated with e-cigarettes in the county.
The year 2019 came with highs and lows for Santa Clarita, but this month, the city turned 32 years old and looks ahead to a new year with new goals as officials inch closer to completing Santa Clarita's 2020 Strategic Plan.
Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook, Chancellor of College of the Canyons, will receive the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award at the Chamber’s 97th Annual Awards & Installation Gala on Friday, January 24.
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation (LA County Parks) begins its second consecutive Parks After Dark winter season with 31 county parks, including Val Verde, to remain open late with free programs and holiday-themed events for all ages.
Due to popular demand, Princess Cruises, the international premium cruise line known for its legacy of romance, announced a second Valentine’s Day (West Coast) cruise departing from Los Angeles to Mexico, to break the Guinness Book of World Records title for the largest multi-location vow renewal.
Five College of the Canyons football players inked National Letters of Intent during the NCAA's early signing period on Wednesday, becoming the first student-athletes from the Cougars' 2019 conference championship team to move on to four-year programs.
10 Comments
Nick Hakala explains your haunted house
Nick Hakala explains your haunted house
Nick Hakala explains your haunted house
Wow. Interesting
That’s crazy! :o
Thanks for sharing.
Sharon Kroll-Bolek your house really is haunted :)
Told ya
Stefanie Leigh Isham
Eeek… Interesting