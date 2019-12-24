Today in SCV History (Dec. 24)

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk began mailing 762,582 information notices earlier this month to registered No Party Preference voters (or NPP voters) about requesting party crossover ballots for the March 3, 2020, Presidential Primary Election.
The city of Santa Clarita has partnered with its local waste haulers, Waste Management and Burrtec Waste Industries, to offer free curbside Christmas tree recycling from December 26 through January 11.
Los Angeles County Health Department officials issued a beach alert on Monday effective through 7:30 a.m. Thursday, December 26, as water runoff from the recent and expected rainstorms carry potentially hazardous debris into the ocean.
With 2020 just around the corner, the Department of Motor Vehicles is spotlighting new California laws taking effect January 1 and reminding residents of October's federal enforcement date for REAL ID.
A Sylmar man was arrested on suspicion of four felony charges after he tried to light his girlfriend on fire while on Highway 14 on Saturday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies.
The California Highway Patrol is highlighting new laws approved in 2019 by the California Legislature that will affect roadway safety in several ways, including increased distracted driving penalties, peace officer use of deadly force, bicycle turning movements at intersections, wildlife salvage permits, and motor carrier permit rules.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday announced the seizure of 44 website domains offering to sell illicit vaping cartridges containing THC and other adulterated substances.
Findings from the National Institutes of Health 2019 "Monitoring the Future" survey demonstrate the appeal of vaping to U.S. teens, as seen in an increase of marijuana vaping as well as nicotine vaping.
According to many of the 100 who attended a memorial Thursday for Heidi Levy at Bowman High School, what the world lost the day she died were the hugs she would no longer give to show love and compassion.
Yair Haimoff, SIOR, and Randy Cude, commercial real estate brokers with Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., represented both the owner and tenant in the lease of a high image, multi-tenant Class-A office suite in Valencia
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced details for its upcoming “Oscars Spotlight: Documentaries” theatrical screenings of Oscar-shortlisted Documentary Feature films leading up to the 92nd Oscars.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.