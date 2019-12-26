[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in SCV History (Dec. 26)
December 26
| Thursday, Dec 26, 2019

1873 – Vasquez gang raids Kingston in (now) Kings County; ties up townspeople, makes off with $2,500 in cash and jewels [story]
Dani Dominguez Finds Hope at Bowman High School
It was Pajama Day for Dani Dominguez and her fellow students at Bowman High School. Students, teachers and administrators all came donned in their evening sleepwear, with some wearing robes, others wearing superhero sweaters and pajama pants.
Dani Dominguez Finds Hope at Bowman High School
DOJ Wants Live Nation – Ticketmaster Consent Decree Extended
The U.S. Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division wants the federal court to extend an antitrust consent decree regulating the merger of Ticketmaster and Live Nation, charging that Live Nation/Ticketmaster continues to engage in retaliatory actions against competitors.
DOJ Wants Live Nation – Ticketmaster Consent Decree Extended
King Family Organizing Feb. 1 Benefit Concert for Son’s Treatment
For Mihaela King, organizing a benefit concert set for February 1 to raise the funds needed for her son’s cerebral palsy treatment went without question, since she had been playing violin since first grade.
King Family Organizing Feb. 1 Benefit Concert for Son’s Treatment
Today in SCV History (Dec. 25)
1852 - Acton gold mine owner & California Gov. Henry Tifft Gage born in New York [story]
Henry Gage
West Ranch Freshman Brings Home International Doubles Tournament Win
West Ranch girls tennis freshman Annette Robertson took her talents to the international stage at the Copa Pura Vida ITF Junior tennis tournament in San Jose, Costa Rica, which was held on Dec. 2-7.
West Ranch Freshman Brings Home International Doubles Tournament Win
Chanukah Family Festival Brings Community Together
The Jewish community came together Sunday for the Chanukah Family Festival at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.
Chanukah Family Festival Brings Community Together
SCV Deputies Cite More than 270 Motorists in One Week for Speeding
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies issued 273 citations over the course of a week for unsafe speeds, according to a post from the station’s official social media account.
SCV Deputies Cite More than 270 Motorists in One Week for Speeding
Lacey Releases Report on Santa Anita Horse Deaths
Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey recently issued a 17-page report on the deaths of horses at Santa Anita Park with more than two dozen recommendations on how to improve safety at all California racetracks. The report found no criminal wrongdoing at Santa Anita Park.
Lacey Releases Report on Santa Anita Horse Deaths
Today in SCV History (Dec. 24)
1965 - Signal newspaper owner Scott Newhall shows up for a duel (of words) with rival Canyon Country newspaper publisher Art Evans, who no-shows and folds his paper soon after [story]
headline
2019-20 COC Men’s Basketball Preview
The College of the Canyons men’s basketball preview shows the team preparing for the 2019-20 season with a noticeable difference in attitude and approach, according to head coach Howard Fisher.
2019-20 COC Men’s Basketball Preview
Christmas Rain in SCV, Snow in Angeles National Forest
Rain is expected in the Santa Clarita Valley and snow in the nearby Angeles National Forest on Wednesday, Christmas Day, according to the National Weather Service's forecast.
Christmas Rain in SCV, Snow in Angeles National Forest
Drifters, VFW Post 6885 Make Annual ‘Spark of Love’ Toy Donations
Drifters Cocktail Lounge may not allow anyone under 21 to enter the bar, but that doesn’t mean that they’ve forgotten about the kids during the holidays.
Drifters, VFW Post 6885 Make Annual ‘Spark of Love’ Toy Donations
Registrar Sends Info on Crossover Ballots for Primary Election
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk began mailing 762,582 information notices earlier this month to registered No Party Preference voters (or NPP voters) about requesting party crossover ballots for the March 3, 2020, Presidential Primary Election.
Registrar Sends Info on Crossover Ballots for Primary Election
CHP Officer First Assigned to Newhall Area Retires After 36 Years
The highlight of California Highway Patrol senior Officer Doug Villars’ decades-long career came on his second-to-last day on the job in San Luis Obispo County on Thursday.
CHP Officer First Assigned to Newhall Area Retires After 36 Years
Local Trash Haulers Offer Free Christmas Tree Recycling
The city of Santa Clarita has partnered with its local waste haulers, Waste Management and Burrtec Waste Industries, to offer free curbside Christmas tree recycling from December 26 through January 11.
Local Trash Haulers Offer Free Christmas Tree Recycling
Beach Alert: Stay Out of the Water Until Thursday
Los Angeles County Health Department officials issued a beach alert on Monday effective through 7:30 a.m. Thursday, December 26, as water runoff from the recent and expected rainstorms carry potentially hazardous debris into the ocean.
Beach Alert: Stay Out of the Water Until Thursday
Hundreds Sign Pedestrian Bridge Petition After Saugus Death
Hundreds of residents have signed a petition asking for a pedestrian bridge on Copper Hill Drive after a woman was struck and killed by a car.
Hundreds Sign Pedestrian Bridge Petition After Saugus Death
DMV Spotlights More New California Laws, REAL ID Deadline
With 2020 just around the corner, the Department of Motor Vehicles is spotlighting new California laws taking effect January 1 and reminding residents of October's federal enforcement date for REAL ID.
DMV Spotlights More New California Laws, REAL ID Deadline
Deputies: Man Arrested After Attempting to Light Girlfriend on Fire
A Sylmar man was arrested on suspicion of four felony charges after he tried to light his girlfriend on fire while on Highway 14 on Saturday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies.
Deputies: Man Arrested After Attempting to Light Girlfriend on Fire
CHP Spotlights New Laws to be Effective Jan. 1
The California Highway Patrol is highlighting new laws approved in 2019 by the California Legislature that will affect roadway safety in several ways, including increased distracted driving penalties, peace officer use of deadly force, bicycle turning movements at intersections, wildlife salvage permits, and motor carrier permit rules.
CHP Spotlights New Laws to be Effective Jan. 1
SCV Deputies Nab FBI Suspect in Stolen Mail Case
A traffic stop by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies in Stevenson Ranch Friday night led to the arrest of a suspect wanted by the FBI in a stolen mail case.
SCV Deputies Nab FBI Suspect in Stolen Mail Case
DEA, FDA Shut Down 44 Websites Advertising Illegal Vaping Cartridges
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday announced the seizure of 44 website domains offering to sell illicit vaping cartridges containing THC and other adulterated substances.
DEA, FDA Shut Down 44 Websites Advertising Illegal Vaping Cartridges
Study: Marijuana, Nicotine Vaping on the Rise Among U.S. Teens
Findings from the National Institutes of Health 2019 "Monitoring the Future" survey demonstrate the appeal of vaping to U.S. teens, as seen in an increase of marijuana vaping as well as nicotine vaping.
Study: Marijuana, Nicotine Vaping on the Rise Among U.S. Teens
