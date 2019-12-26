Today in SCV History (Dec. 26)

It was Pajama Day for Dani Dominguez and her fellow students at Bowman High School. Students, teachers and administrators all came donned in their evening sleepwear, with some wearing robes, others wearing superhero sweaters and pajama pants.
The U.S. Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division wants the federal court to extend an antitrust consent decree regulating the merger of Ticketmaster and Live Nation, charging that Live Nation/Ticketmaster continues to engage in retaliatory actions against competitors.
For Mihaela King, organizing a benefit concert set for February 1 to raise the funds needed for her son’s cerebral palsy treatment went without question, since she had been playing violin since first grade.
Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey recently issued a 17-page report on the deaths of horses at Santa Anita Park with more than two dozen recommendations on how to improve safety at all California racetracks. The report found no criminal wrongdoing at Santa Anita Park.
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk began mailing 762,582 information notices earlier this month to registered No Party Preference voters (or NPP voters) about requesting party crossover ballots for the March 3, 2020, Presidential Primary Election.
The city of Santa Clarita has partnered with its local waste haulers, Waste Management and Burrtec Waste Industries, to offer free curbside Christmas tree recycling from December 26 through January 11.
Los Angeles County Health Department officials issued a beach alert on Monday effective through 7:30 a.m. Thursday, December 26, as water runoff from the recent and expected rainstorms carry potentially hazardous debris into the ocean.
With 2020 just around the corner, the Department of Motor Vehicles is spotlighting new California laws taking effect January 1 and reminding residents of October's federal enforcement date for REAL ID.
A Sylmar man was arrested on suspicion of four felony charges after he tried to light his girlfriend on fire while on Highway 14 on Saturday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies.
The California Highway Patrol is highlighting new laws approved in 2019 by the California Legislature that will affect roadway safety in several ways, including increased distracted driving penalties, peace officer use of deadly force, bicycle turning movements at intersections, wildlife salvage permits, and motor carrier permit rules.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday announced the seizure of 44 website domains offering to sell illicit vaping cartridges containing THC and other adulterated substances.
Findings from the National Institutes of Health 2019 "Monitoring the Future" survey demonstrate the appeal of vaping to U.S. teens, as seen in an increase of marijuana vaping as well as nicotine vaping.
