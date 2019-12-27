Today in SCV History (Dec. 27)

Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents who are planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers.
It was Pajama Day for Dani Dominguez and her fellow students at Bowman High School. Students, teachers and administrators all came donned in their evening sleepwear, with some wearing robes, others wearing superhero sweaters and pajama pants.
The U.S. Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division wants the federal court to extend an antitrust consent decree regulating the merger of Ticketmaster and Live Nation, charging that Live Nation/Ticketmaster continues to engage in retaliatory actions against competitors.
For Mihaela King, organizing a benefit concert set for February 1 to raise the funds needed for her son’s cerebral palsy treatment went without question, since she had been playing violin since first grade.
Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey recently issued a 17-page report on the deaths of horses at Santa Anita Park with more than two dozen recommendations on how to improve safety at all California racetracks. The report found no criminal wrongdoing at Santa Anita Park.
