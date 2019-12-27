[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in SCV History (Dec. 27)
December 27
| Friday, Dec 27, 2019

1936 – Passenger plane crash in Rice Canyon kills all 12 aboard [story]
Beach Water Advisory Extended Until Sunday
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents who are planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers.
Faith Ellms Becomes TMU’s First Female Golfer
By definition, a pioneer is a person who is among the first to explore or settle a new country or area.
SCV’s Top Cop Bids Farewell to SCV Sheriff’s Station
After nearly three years of being the top cop in Santa Clarita, Thursday marked Capt. Robert Lewis’ final day as the leader of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.
Dec. 31: Fillmore & Western Railway’s New Year’s Eve Dinner Train
Celebrate the New Year onboard this party train filled with food and colorful characters on Tuesday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8:00 p.m.
MaxPreps Names Canyon High’s Kicker to All-State First Team
MaxPreps named Canyon High School’s Jarrett Reeser to the 2019 California All-State First Team on Thursday on .
Driver Found Dead in Big Rig Along Grapevine
A dead body was found in a big rig in the Grapevine Thursday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officers.
Rams to Honor Past, Represent Future at Team’s Final Coliseum Game
The Los Angeles Rams will respect the past and represent the future as they host the Arizona Cardinals for their final game at the LA Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, Dec. 29, at 1:25 p.m.
Say ‘Goodbye 2019, Hello 2020’ With Santa Clarita Arts Events
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of end-of-the-year arts-related events, as well as the line-up that helps kick-off 2020.
Parents Mistake Son for Possible Burglar After Christmas Surprise
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials responded to a report of a robbery, which turned out to be a son surprising his parents for Christmas in Saugus.
Snow Prompts I-5 Shut Down Through Grapevine
Snowfall reported on Christmas night has prompted the California Highway Patrol to shut down traffic going through the Grapevine on Interstate 5, according to CHP officer Michael Gubelli.
Christmas Day High-Speed Chase Runs Through Santa Clarita
A high-speed pursuit which began in Hollywood Christmas Day ran through Santa Clarita, with speeds allegedly surpassing 110 mph, according to officials.
Today in SCV History (Dec. 26)
1873 - Vasquez gang raids Kingston in (now) Kings County; ties up townspeople, makes off with $2,500 in cash and jewels [story]
Dani Dominguez Finds Hope at Bowman High School
It was Pajama Day for Dani Dominguez and her fellow students at Bowman High School. Students, teachers and administrators all came donned in their evening sleepwear, with some wearing robes, others wearing superhero sweaters and pajama pants.
DOJ Wants Live Nation – Ticketmaster Consent Decree Extended
The U.S. Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division wants the federal court to extend an antitrust consent decree regulating the merger of Ticketmaster and Live Nation, charging that Live Nation/Ticketmaster continues to engage in retaliatory actions against competitors.
King Family Organizing Feb. 1 Benefit Concert for Son’s Treatment
For Mihaela King, organizing a benefit concert set for February 1 to raise the funds needed for her son’s cerebral palsy treatment went without question, since she had been playing violin since first grade.
Today in SCV History (Dec. 25)
1852 - Acton gold mine owner & California Gov. Henry Tifft Gage born in New York [story]
West Ranch Freshman Brings Home International Doubles Tournament Win
West Ranch girls tennis freshman Annette Robertson took her talents to the international stage at the Copa Pura Vida ITF Junior tennis tournament in San Jose, Costa Rica, which was held on Dec. 2-7.
Chanukah Family Festival Brings Community Together
The Jewish community came together Sunday for the Chanukah Family Festival at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.
SCV Deputies Cite More than 270 Motorists in One Week for Speeding
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies issued 273 citations over the course of a week for unsafe speeds, according to a post from the station’s official social media account.
Lacey Releases Report on Santa Anita Horse Deaths
Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey recently issued a 17-page report on the deaths of horses at Santa Anita Park with more than two dozen recommendations on how to improve safety at all California racetracks. The report found no criminal wrongdoing at Santa Anita Park.
Today in SCV History (Dec. 24)
1965 - Signal newspaper owner Scott Newhall shows up for a duel (of words) with rival Canyon Country newspaper publisher Art Evans, who no-shows and folds his paper soon after [story]
2019-20 COC Men’s Basketball Preview
The College of the Canyons men’s basketball preview shows the team preparing for the 2019-20 season with a noticeable difference in attitude and approach, according to head coach Howard Fisher.
Christmas Rain in SCV, Snow in Angeles National Forest
Rain is expected in the Santa Clarita Valley and snow in the nearby Angeles National Forest on Wednesday, Christmas Day, according to the National Weather Service's forecast.
