Today in SCV History (Dec. 31)

Resolve to start your 2020 with an invigorating First Day Hike at Saddleback Butte State Park or Red Rock Canyon State Park on Wednesday, January 1, part of America's State Parks’ First Day Hikes initiative in all 50 states.
In her year-end message to constituents, Los Angeles County Supervisor and Board Chair Kathryn Barger recapped her Top 10 accomplishments as representative of the county's Fifth District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.
Although the audition was nerve-racking and rehearsals have been long, four Saugus High School students have expressed their excitement for being selected to march in the Rose Parade as members of the Tournament of Roses Honor Band.
Granting a last-second motion brought by a host of business groups, a federal judge on Monday halted a pro-worker California law set to take effect Wednesday that would bar new mandatory arbitration agreements.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies arrested a Bakersfield woman suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and marijuana while in the drive-through lane of a Canyon Country fast food restaurant late Christmas night.
The SCV Suicide Prevention, Postvention and Wellness Committee, along with the city of Santa Clarita and numerous other organizations, launched the campaign “Be The Difference” with a website and Facebook page aimed to provide easy access to local mental health resources.
"Frozen 2" and "Ford v Ferrari," directed by CalArts graduates Chris Buck and James Mangold, respectively, are among the films nominated for the 77th annual Golden Globes Awards to be announced Sunday, Jan. 5.
