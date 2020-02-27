[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in SCV History (Feb. 27)
February 27
| Thursday, Feb 27, 2020

1950 – Ex-Mrs. William S. Hart appears in court to challenge will that leaves Hart Park & Mansion to L.A. County [story]
Comment On This Story

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Related Content
Latest Stories on SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Feb. 27)
1950 - Ex-Mrs. William S. Hart appears in court to challenge will that leaves Hart Park & Mansion to L.A. County [story]
Barger Moves to Request Federal Funds for Coronavirus Fight
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has authored a motion to ask county supervisors at their March 4 meeting to request federal funds to help the county address the threat from novel coronavirus or COVID-2019.
Barger Moves to Request Federal Funds for Coronavirus Fight
Feb. 29: ‘Leap-a-Thon’ Fundraiser at COC to Help Cure DMD
The Santa Clarita Runners and the nonprofit Peyton’s Project will host a “Leap-a-Thon" event at College of the Canyons on Saturday, February 29 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. to raise money to find a cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy or DMD.
Feb. 29: ‘Leap-a-Thon’ Fundraiser at COC to Help Cure DMD
Tickets Now On Sale for 2020 Cowboy Festival Special Events
Tickets are now on sale for special events at the 27th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, to be presented by California Resources Corporation at William S. Hart Park in Old Town Newhall on April 18 and 19.
Tickets Now On Sale for 2020 Cowboy Festival Special Events
HUD: LA County Public Housing a ‘High Performer’
The Los Angeles County Development Authority’s Public Housing Program received a "High Performer" designation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the 10th year in a row.
HUD: LA County Public Housing a ‘High Performer’
March 18: Public Meeting on Santa Clarita’s Biking, Walking Plan
The city of Santa Clarita will host another public meeting for residents to discuss and provide feedback on biking and walking solutions in the community on Wednesday, March 18, at 6:30 p.m.
March 18: Public Meeting on Santa Clarita’s Biking, Walking Plan
Acton Fire Camp Escapee Christian Ledon Caught in San Diego
Fire camp escapee Christian Ledon, a minimum-security inmate who walked away from the Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County on Monday, was apprehended in San Diego Wednesday at 8:25 p.m., according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials.
Acton Fire Camp Escapee Christian Ledon Caught in San Diego
High-Speed Rail Officials Release Draft EIR for Bakersfield to Palmdale
The California High-Speed Rail Authority will release the first Draft EIR covering the 80-mile stretch of the project from Bakersfield to Palmdale for public comment on Friday, February 28.
High-Speed Rail Officials Release Draft EIR for Bakersfield to Palmdale
LA County Officials Provide Coronavirus-COVID-19 Update
Los Angeles County officials hosted a roundtable Monday to provide the public with a coronavirus, or COVID-19 update.
LA County Officials Provide Coronavirus-COVID-19 Update
Supes Visit Sacramento to Meet with Elected Officials
As chair, Supervisor Kathryn Barger revived the annual Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors trip to Sacramento to speak with government and elected officials on Tuesday about their shared goals pertaining to homelessness, public safety and more.
Supes Visit Sacramento to Meet with Elected Officials
California Auditor Slams Lottery for Shortchanging Schools by Millions
With an outdated prize payout scheme and lack of oversight, the California Lottery flouted education funding laws and owes public schools $36 million, according to an audit released Tuesday.
California Auditor Slams Lottery for Shortchanging Schools by Millions
Hart District Holds First of 2 School Safety Meetings
About 50 members of the community, including school, law enforcement and city officials, gathered Monday evening at the Santa Clarita Activities Center in the first of two school safety meetings to discuss how a local school district could reinforce the safety of its students following the Saugus High School shooting.
Hart District Holds First of 2 School Safety Meetings
Patios Connection Appeal: Opposition Group Members Remain Unknown
While city and mall officials said as of Tuesday they’ve yet to hear from any members of Santa Clarita Safe and Strong, which was formed to appeal the proposed Patios Connection mall expansion, a lawyer for the group, who’s so far the only member to come forward, contends his numbers are growing.
Patios Connection Appeal: Opposition Group Members Remain Unknown
Bridgeport Before the Manmade Lake: No Cause for Concern
Joanna Joshua pulled her younger son out of Bridgeport Elementary School this past semester, convinced something in the watery Bridgeport landscape was making him ill.
Bridgeport Before the Manmade Lake: No Cause for Concern
Deputy Arrests Man for DUI After Traffic Stop for No Headlights
After a traffic stop for no headlights, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies arrested a man in Canyon Country early Sunday morning for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Deputy Arrests Man for DUI After Traffic Stop for No Headlights
Today in SCV History (Feb. 26)
1923 - U.S. release of Charles Chaplin film "The Pilgrim," partially shot at Saugus Train Station & Newhall First Presbyterian Church [watch]
The Pilgrim
Valencia Man Arrested on Attempted Kidnapping Charges; Deputies Seek Additional Victims
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 40-year-old Valencia man for investigation of attempted kidnapping and multiple counts of annoying or molesting a child under the age of 18.
Valencia Man Arrested on Attempted Kidnapping Charges; Deputies Seek Additional Victims
Cougars Take Home Top Prize at Riverside City College Invitational
RIVERSIDE — College of the Canyons won the 16-team Riverside City College Invitational on Monday with a five-man team score of 363, while also seeing a member of its secondary group capture a share of medalist honors.
Cougars Take Home Top Prize at Riverside City College Invitational
Phase 1 of Needham Ranch Buildings Complete
Trammell Crow Company (TCC) and Clarion Partners, LLC announced Tuesday that construction has been completed on all three buildings in the phase 1A of The Center at Needham Ranch, which is part of the first phase of a larger 252 acre, fully entitled site in Santa Clarita.
Phase 1 of Needham Ranch Buildings Complete
Residents Encouraged to Take Advantage of Vote by Mail
As Election Day approaches, the city of Santa Clarita wants residents to be aware that Vote by Mail ballots are a convenient and cost-effective option.
Residents Encouraged to Take Advantage of Vote by Mail
March 11: CalArts Opportunities Festival
Formerly the "Career Fair," the CalArts Opportunities Festival (Opp Fest) now includes employers offering a wide range of professional opportunities for CalArts students and alumnx such as internships, full-time, part-time, freelance, project-based and volunteer opportunities.
March 11: CalArts Opportunities Festival
Two Electrical Vault Fires Cause Power Outage in Canyon Country
Two electrical vault fires broke out late Tuesday morning, resulting in a rapid response from Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.
Two Electrical Vault Fires Cause Power Outage in Canyon Country
City Council Expected to Vote on Proposed Orchard Village Project’s Final Map
The discussion for a proposed Orchard Village medical building development returns to City Hall on Tuesday as the City Council is expected to vote on the project’s final map.
City Council Expected to Vote on Proposed Orchard Village Project’s Final Map
Group of Young Adults Mistaken for Kidnappers
A group of young adults were mistaken for being potential kidnappers in Castaic Monday.
Group of Young Adults Mistaken for Kidnappers
%d bloggers like this: