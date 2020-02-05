[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in SCV History (Feb. 5)
February 5
| Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020

1921 – After leasing since 1918, William S. Hart purchases the Horseshoe Ranch in Newhall from Babcock Smith [story]
Feb. 8: Artist Reception for Olga Kaczmar
Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) member Olga Kaczmar announces a reception on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 1:00. p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Feb. 6: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Commission Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita's Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Feb 6, at 6:00 p.m.
Kick Off to SCV Water Treatment Facility Construction Expected to Begin Feb. 10
SCV Water will kick off construction on its water treatment facility adjacent to the William S. Hart Baseball/Softball league this month. When complete, the $6 million project will restore use of a substantial portion of the ground water that has been impacted due to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) chemicals.
Lackey Introduces Stricter Penalties on Revenge Porn
SACRAMENTO — Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) introduced legislation Tuesday to make the distribution of revenge porn a felony and require anyone convicted of the crime to register as a sex offender.
Feb. 5: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board will hold a closed session at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 05, followed by a regular meeting at 7:00 p.m.
Mamba Academy Member from Canyon Country Reflects on Late Kobe Bryant
Sometimes Isabella Escribano cries when she’s in the gym, but only for a few moments. She knows that it’s not what her late teammates and coach would want.
Castaic Elementary Readies for 2020 Math Field Day
Castaic Union School District is excited to announce that Math Field Day is coming to Castaic Elementary School this spring.
Henry Mayo Workshop Aims to Support Children Affected by Cancer
On Saturday, Feb. 8, Henry Mayo will partner with the Little Green Monster Project: A workshop for families with children affected by cancer.
Modern Take on Classic Myth ‘Eurydice’ to be Presented at The MAIN
Open Wings Theatre Company will be presenting six performances of Sarah Ruhl's Eurydice, Feb. 14 - Feb. 23, at The Main, 24266 Main Street in Newhall.
March 21: Michael Hoefflin Walk for Kids With Cancer 10th Anniversary
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation (MHF) is a nonprofit organization that assists children diagnosed with cancer and their families.
COC Art Gallery Featuring Mixed Media Work by Jessica Wimbley
The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will feature the mixed media work of artist Jessica Wimbley in her solo exhibition “Belle Jet and Cabinet Cards.”
Liquor Store Workers Share Experiences, Discuss Safety After Deadly Shooting
When the call went out that a liquor store owner had fatally shot a suspected robber on Sunday, the news traveled fast, not only to law enforcement, but also to other liquor store employees in the surrounding neighborhood.
Applications for Children’s Summer Meal Programs Now Available
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond recently announced that applications are available for the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) and Seamless Summer Option (SSO), both federally funded, state-administered programs that serve free meals to children eighteen and younger when school is out of session.
Today in SCV History (Feb. 4)
1822 - Surveyor Edward F. Beale born in Washington, D.C.; cut through Newhall Pass 40 years later, assembled 270,000-acre Tejon Ranch [story]
SoCal Firefighters to Return from Australia Wednesday
After spending almost a month assisting the Victoria Rural Fire Service with wildfire suppression, 20 local firefighters will return home to the Southland from Australia on Wednesday, according to Angeles National Forest officials.
Henry Mayo to Offer Free Heart Health Events in February
February is American Heart Month, and Henry Mayo will host a heart health fair, a nutrition seminar, and other events in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Sister City Santa Clarita to Host Young Artists and Authors Feb. 5
The city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita Sister Cities Program, in partnership with Sister Cities International, are honored to host the winners and finalists of the 2019 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
Mayor Smyth’s February Message: ‘Healing as a Community’
The month of February is marked with valentines, candy hearts and celebrations of love. Here in Santa Clarita, our hearts are still healing from the events of November 14, 2019.
COC’s Board of Trustees Names Officers for 2020
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, named its new officers and confirmed its 2020 meeting schedule at the board’s recent business and organizational meeting.
More Star Presenters Lined Up for Sunday’s Oscars Telecast
Show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain on Monday announced the next wave of star presenters headed to the stage on the 92nd Oscars telecast this Sunday.
Now Filming in the SCV: ‘Stumptown,’ ‘SWAT,’ ‘Nanny Danger’
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of productions now filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of February 3-8, 2020.
Wilk Announces Scholarship Contests to Raise Awareness of the Armenian Genocide
The California Armenian Legislative Caucus is holding two scholarship contests for the 2020 commemoration of the Armenian Genocide, Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita), who represents the state's 21st Senate District, announced Monday.
Feb. 18: Tickets On Sale for SCV Dodger Day June 7
The crack of the bat, the roar of the crowd, the taste of a world-famous Dodger Dog – it must be time for Santa Clarita Dodger Day!
