Today in SCV History (Feb. 7)
February 7
| Friday, Feb 7, 2020

1919 – First publication of weekly Newhall Signal newspaper, $2 a year [story]
    Feb. 8: SCV Water Hosting Water-Wise Vegetable Gardening Class
    Have your beauty and eat it, too. Join SCV Water on Saturday, Feb. 8., from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. to learn about Waterwise Vegetable Gardening. We’ll show you how to integrate edible plants, fruits and vegetables into a water-wise landscape that doesn't sacrifice curb appeal.
    Several CSUN Departments Hosting Events to Celebrate Black History Month
    Every year during Black History Month, California State University, Northridge hosts a wide array of events to honor the legacy and future of the black community. February’s events will be hosted by several departments and campus bodies.
    Teacision & Art Featuring Works by Laurie Morgan
    Laurie Morgan is having a one-woman art show at Teacision & Art, located 24802 Orchard Village Road, #A-2, Santa Clarita, from now until March 15.
    One Person Sent to Hospital After 4-Car Collision
    Personnel from Los Angeles County Fire Department Station 126 responded to a four-car collision in Valencia Thursday.
    March 21: COC Women’s Conference
    The annual College of the Canyons Women’s Conference returns Saturday, March 21 with an exciting lineup of presenters and breakout sessions centered around the theme “Empowered Women: Health, Wellness, and Balance.”
    Feb. 12: Castaic Middle School National Junior Honor Society Spring Induction
    Castaic Union School District is excited and proud to announce that on Wednesday, Feb. 12, Castaic Middle School will announce the students inducted into the National Junior Honor Society (NJHS).
    Feb. 22: JCI Santa Clarita’s Annual Awards and Installation Gala
    The Santa Clarita Valley chapter of Junior Chamber International invite you to celebrate with them at its 2020 Annual Awards and Installation Gala, 1940s-themed event.
    City Lays Groundwork for 2020-21 Spending Plan
    Should another recession occur in the coming years, Santa Clarita is well-positioned to remain a strong economy, city officials said Tuesday during a study session in preparation for its 2020-21 spending plan.
    Feb. 10-29: Flair Cleaners Annual Food Drive
    Flair Cleaners, Southern California’s leading eco-friendly dry clean-er, is hosting its 5th Annual Flair Cares Food Drive, Hang Up Hunger, Feb. 10 - 29. The drive benefits the Westside Food Bank, the North Hollywood Interfaith Food Pantry, and the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry.
    Cheryl Ramirez Named Circle of Hope’s New Director of Client Services
    Circle of Hope is proud to announce and welcome Cheryl Ramirez as the new Director of Client Services for the organization. Cheryl will be replacing Jill Bondy, who announced her retirement earlier this year.
    Feb. 15: Zonta Hosting LifeForward Tax Season Workshop
    A workshop, hosted by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will help participants understand guidelines for filing State and Federal taxes to include any updated requirements.
    Two COC Football Players Arrested on Suspicion of Aggravated Assault
    Two players from the 2019 College of the Canyons football team were arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault following a recent incident in Stevenson Ranch.
    Today in SCV History (Feb. 6)
    1988 - Saugus Speedway owners demolish historic Bonelli Ranch House [story]
    Bonelli House
    City Manager: Santa Clarita in Good Financial Standing
    While many cities in the Golden State are dealing with the struggle of funding pension and other post-employment benefits, Santa Clarita remains in good financial standing, and that is not by accident.
    LASD Lt. Marc Lucio Named Captain of Transit Services Bureau
    The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has selected Marc A. Lucio as Captain of the Transit Services Bureau, the agency tasked with providing police services to Metro buses, trains and properties throughout the county.
    Supes OK $15.5M for Pitchess Emergency Vehicle Operations Center
    The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved $15,500,000 to build a new Emergency Vehicle Operations Center at the Peter J. Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic.
    Feb. 25: JCI Santa Clarita to Host ‘Strength Finders’ Training
    JCI Santa Clarita, a local young professional organization that teaches leadership development through civic engagement, will partner with a local Gallup-certified Strengths Coach and the College of the Canyons Center of Civic Engagement to offer a training workshop on Tuesday, February 25, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
    JCI Santa Clarita Sets New Board, President for 2020
    Local nonprofit young entrepreneur, business and community service organization JCI Santa Clarita has chosen its board members and board president for 2020.
    ‘Oscars Red Carpet Show’ to Set Stage for 92nd Academy Awards
    Producers have set the talent lineup for “The Oscars Red Carpet Show,” the official pre-show for the 92nd Academy Awards, to begin Sunday at 3:30 p.m. PST on ABC leading up to the Oscars telecast starting at 5 p.m.
    Final Lineup of 92nd Oscars Presenters Unveiled
    Show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain on Wednesday announced the final slate of Oscars presenters for the 92nd Academy Awards telecast, to air live Sunday, February 9, on ABC.
    Coronavirus: 20 People Test Positive on Diamond Princess in Japan
    Twenty people onboard Princess Cruises' Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan have tested positive for coronavirus in health screenings of all guests and crew by the Japanese Ministry of Health, the Valencia, California-based cruise line reported in an updated news release Wednesday.
    Brandon Burris ID’d as Dead Man in Liquor Store Shooting
    The suspect in Sunday’s fatal liquor store shooting has been identified as Brandon Nicholas Burris of Canyon Country by officials with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.
    Kristina De Mora, Missing Canyon Country Woman, Found Safe
    Kristina Anne De Mora, a Canyon Country woman reported missing and last seen Jan. 19, has been found safe, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide and Missing Persons Unit.
