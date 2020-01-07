Today in SCV History (Jan. 7)

1943
- Actor William S. Hart announces intent to bequeath Newhall estate to the public [
story
]
Los Angeles-based investment and asset manager Gelt, Inc. has sold the 232-unit Monterra Ridge Apartments in Canyon Country to Culver City-based BAG Investments for $62.5 million.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a report of a bank robbery Monday afternoon at the Chase Bank branch near City Hall.
Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has introduced Senate Bill 797, a measure that would give the public the opportunity to weigh in before the Cemex megamine can proceed.
George A. Caravalho, Santa Clarita's first permanent city manager serving from 1988 to 2002, has died, SCVTV has learned. He was 81.
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of January 6-12, including 'NCIS.'
The LA Kings hockey team has recalled defenseman Derek Forbort from his conditioning assignment with Ontario (AHL) and activated defenseman Alec Martinez from injured reserve according to Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake.
The Santa Clarita Valley Food Services Agency — the agency which delivers food to all four elementary school districts in the SCV — has named Robert Lewis as its newest chief executive officer.
The plane involved in the fiery crash that left one dead Saturday has been identified as a homebuilt TM-1 Thunder Mustang, according to officials.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies have recently noted an increase in the number of calls for catalytic converter thefts from trucks and cars, and offered tips to keep the devices safe.
1800
- Teuteu, 34, wife of village captain, baptized (as Tomasa) at S.F. Mission; born at Tochonanga (Newhall area) in 1766, before Europeans arrived [
record
]
1875
- Tiburcio Vasquez murder trial opens in San Jose [
story
]
A pilot was killed in a fiery plane crash Saturday morning near the Newhall Avenue off ramp of Highway 14.
1909
- Deputy Constable Charles A. De Moranville shot to death after responding to a Newhall bar fight. Prosecution fails to make its case and the killer walks [
story
]
Tejon Ranch now forbids you on their conservation property if you belong to any one of several environmental organizations.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its 2020 Member Appreciation Mixer at Monticello in the Westfield Valencia Town Center Mall on Wednesday, January 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
A special meeting of the SCV Water Engineering & Operations Committee is scheduled for Thursday, January 9, at 5:30 p.m. at Summit Circle, located at 26521 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita 91350, in the Training Room.
CSUN closed out non-conference women’s basketball play Tuesday afternoon by defeating Hope International 77-54 in the Matadome.
After a United States military drone carried out a missile attack killing a powerful Iranian commander, Gen. Qassim Suleimani, municipalities across the country began to encourage community members to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the proper authorities.
In his first monthly message of the new year, Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin describes a new sense of community in the wake of 2019.
The California Board of Forestry and Fire Protection has certified a new vegetation treatment program that will help minimize wildland fire risk across the state while ensuring the highest level of environmental oversight.
A Santa Clarita Valley tradition continued Wednesday when the first SCV baby born at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital was a girl delivered by a woman who grew up in the valley since she was a baby.
Pavement construction will reduce the number of lanes available on the northbound side of Interstate 5 in Burbank beginning Friday at 10 p.m., and the lanes are scheduled to reopen Monday at 4 a.m.
The Sanitation Districts of Los Angeles County will begin work on Tuesday, January 7, to repair the sewer line below Magic Mountain Parkway between McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard in Valencia.
