Today in SCV History (Jan. 8)

Santa Clarita Valley legislators joined other California lawmakers on Monday as they reconvened in Sacramento to tackle issues ranging from disaster preparedness to the Cemex mega-mine.
Joel Travis Hills-Garcia, the second of two Saugus men arrested two years ago for involvement in a nationwide meth-trafficking ring has been sentenced in a Pennsylvania court to a prison term of five to 10 years.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a Valencia man seen attempting to steal computer accessories from a retail store in Stevenson Ranch.
County officials are warning residents about an extension to the cold weather alert for the Santa Clarita Valley, which now lasts through the remainder of the week.
1869
- Sanford Lyon, Henry Wiley and William Jenkins begin drilling the first oil well in Pico Canyon [
story
]
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting, Thursday, Jan. 9, at 6:30 p.m.
The public will have an opportunity to weigh in at an upcoming hearing at City Hall on a $100-million investment at Westfield Valencia Town Center that proposes to bring a new Costco, and several other new businesses.
JCI Santa Clarita always has some fun events for everyone to join.
It’s a little over two months into the prep wrestling season and Valencia has two wrestlers, neither of which are seniors, who remain undefeated: Trent Munoz and America Lopez.
The pilot who died in a plane crash in Newhall on Saturday has been identified by officials at the Los Angeles County Coroner-Medical Examiner’s Office.
Santa Clarita Artists’ Association (SCAA) new exhibit, "Time to Reflect," runs from Jan. 10 - Sunday, Feb. 16.
How do we protect our kids’ data and privacy in an increasingly online world? Tech officials claim the responsibility lies with parents. Parents, in turn, say they are often overwhelmed or unaware of the hundreds of ways their children’s privacy and data can be breached.
Johnny Rockets, known for its ‘50s diner setting, burgers and shakes at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, closed its doors without announcement Friday.
California Highway Patrol officers chased a gray Toyota Prius on Friday that was reportedly reaching speeds of 102 mph.
1943
- Actor William S. Hart announces intent to bequeath Newhall estate to the public [
story
]
Los Angeles-based investment and asset manager Gelt, Inc. has sold the 232-unit Monterra Ridge Apartments in Canyon Country to Culver City-based BAG Investments for $62.5 million.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a report of a bank robbery Monday afternoon at the Chase Bank branch near City Hall.
Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has introduced Senate Bill 797, a measure that would give the public the opportunity to weigh in before the Cemex megamine can proceed.
George A. Caravalho, Santa Clarita's first permanent city manager serving from 1988 to 2002, has died, SCVTV has learned. He was 81.
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of January 6-12, including 'NCIS.'
The LA Kings hockey team has recalled defenseman Derek Forbort from his conditioning assignment with Ontario (AHL) and activated defenseman Alec Martinez from injured reserve according to Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake.
The Santa Clarita Valley Food Services Agency — the agency which delivers food to all four elementary school districts in the SCV — has named Robert Lewis as its newest chief executive officer.
The plane involved in the fiery crash that left one dead Saturday has been identified as a homebuilt TM-1 Thunder Mustang, according to officials.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies have recently noted an increase in the number of calls for catalytic converter thefts from trucks and cars, and offered tips to keep the devices safe.
