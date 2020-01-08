[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in SCV History (Jan. 8)
January 8
1869 – Sanford Lyon, Henry Wiley and William Jenkins begin drilling the first oil well in Pico Canyon [story]
Related Content
Latest Stories on SCVNews.com
Local Lawmakers Eye Cemex, Transportation, Disaster Preparedness
Santa Clarita Valley legislators joined other California lawmakers on Monday as they reconvened in Sacramento to tackle issues ranging from disaster preparedness to the Cemex mega-mine.
Local Lawmakers Eye Cemex, Transportation, Disaster Preparedness
Hills-Garcia of Saugus Gets 5-10 Years in Prison in Nationwide Meth Case
Joel Travis Hills-Garcia, the second of two Saugus men arrested two years ago for involvement in a nationwide meth-trafficking ring has been sentenced in a Pennsylvania court to a prison term of five to 10 years.
Hills-Garcia of Saugus Gets 5-10 Years in Prison in Nationwide Meth Case
SCV Deputies Arrest Man Seen Shoplifting Computer Accessories
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a Valencia man seen attempting to steal computer accessories from a retail store in Stevenson Ranch.
SCV Deputies Arrest Man Seen Shoplifting Computer Accessories
County Calls Cold Weather Alert Through Sunday
County officials are warning residents about an extension to the cold weather alert for the Santa Clarita Valley, which now lasts through the remainder of the week.
County Calls Cold Weather Alert Through Sunday
spring pole
Jan. 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting, Thursday, Jan. 9, at 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
Public Hearing Scheduled for Proposed Town Center Costco, Cinema Project
The public will have an opportunity to weigh in at an upcoming hearing at City Hall on a $100-million investment at Westfield Valencia Town Center that proposes to bring a new Costco, and several other new businesses.
Public Hearing Scheduled for Proposed Town Center Costco, Cinema Project
JCI Santa Clarita Announces January Events
JCI Santa Clarita always has some fun events for everyone to join.
JCI Santa Clarita Announces January Events
Pair of Vikings Wrestlers Remain Undefeated
It’s a little over two months into the prep wrestling season and Valencia has two wrestlers, neither of which are seniors, who remain undefeated: Trent Munoz and America Lopez.
Pair of Vikings Wrestlers Remain Undefeated
Officials Identify Pilot Killed in Newhall Plane Crash
The pilot who died in a plane crash in Newhall on Saturday has been identified by officials at the Los Angeles County Coroner-Medical Examiner’s Office.
Officials Identify Pilot Killed in Newhall Plane Crash
Santa Clarita Artists’ Association Announces New Art Exhibit
Santa Clarita Artists’ Association (SCAA) new exhibit, "Time to Reflect," runs from Jan. 10 - Sunday, Feb. 16.
Santa Clarita Artists’ Association Announces New Art Exhibit
CSUN Professor Finds Solution for Protecting Kids’ Online Privacy
How do we protect our kids’ data and privacy in an increasingly online world? Tech officials claim the responsibility lies with parents. Parents, in turn, say they are often overwhelmed or unaware of the hundreds of ways their children’s privacy and data can be breached.
CSUN Professor Finds Solution for Protecting Kids’ Online Privacy
50s-Style Diner Johnny Rockets Closes Town Center Location
Johnny Rockets, known for its ‘50s diner setting, burgers and shakes at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, closed its doors without announcement Friday.
50s-Style Diner Johnny Rockets Closes Town Center Location
Northridge Man Leads Officers on High-Speed Pursuit in SCV
California Highway Patrol officers chased a gray Toyota Prius on Friday that was reportedly reaching speeds of 102 mph.
Northridge Man Leads Officers on High-Speed Pursuit in SCV
Today in SCV History (Jan. 7)
1943 - Actor William S. Hart announces intent to bequeath Newhall estate to the public [story]
William S. Hart
Monterra Ridge Apartments in Canyon Country Sold for $62.5M
Los Angeles-based investment and asset manager Gelt, Inc. has sold the 232-unit Monterra Ridge Apartments in Canyon Country to Culver City-based BAG Investments for $62.5 million.
Monterra Ridge Apartments in Canyon Country Sold for $62.5M
SCV Deputies Investigate Chase Bank Branch Robbery
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a report of a bank robbery Monday afternoon at the Chase Bank branch near City Hall.
SCV Deputies Investigate Chase Bank Branch Robbery
Wilk Intro’s Bill to Re-Open Protest Period on Cemex Megamine
Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has introduced Senate Bill 797, a measure that would give the public the opportunity to weigh in before the Cemex megamine can proceed.
Wilk Intro’s Bill to Re-Open Protest Period on Cemex Megamine
George Caravalho, First Santa Clarita City Manager, Dead at 81
George A. Caravalho, Santa Clarita's first permanent city manager serving from 1988 to 2002, has died, SCVTV has learned. He was 81.
George Caravalho, First Santa Clarita City Manager, Dead at 81
‘NCIS,’ ‘SEAL Team’ Now Filming in the SCV
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of January 6-12, including 'NCIS.'
‘NCIS,’ ‘SEAL Team’ Now Filming in the SCV
Pro Hockey: LA Kings Bring Back Two Defensemen
The LA Kings hockey team has recalled defenseman Derek Forbort from his conditioning assignment with Ontario (AHL) and activated defenseman Alec Martinez from injured reserve according to Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake.
Pro Hockey: LA Kings Bring Back Two Defensemen
SCV Food Services Agency Names New CEO
The Santa Clarita Valley Food Services Agency — the agency which delivers food to all four elementary school districts in the SCV — has named Robert Lewis as its newest chief executive officer.
SCV Food Services Agency Names New CEO
Plane in Crash Described as ‘Homebuilt’
The plane involved in the fiery crash that left one dead Saturday has been identified as a homebuilt TM-1 Thunder Mustang, according to officials.
Plane in Crash Described as ‘Homebuilt’
LASD: How to Protect Your Catalytic Converter
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies have recently noted an increase in the number of calls for catalytic converter thefts from trucks and cars, and offered tips to keep the devices safe.
LASD: How to Protect Your Catalytic Converter
