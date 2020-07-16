[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in SCV History (July 16)
July 16
| Thursday, Jul 16, 2020

1925 – Actor Harry Carey files patent on the original 160-acre Saugus homestead he’d purchased in 1916 (now Tesoro Del Valle) [story]
Comment On This Story

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Related Content
Latest Stories on SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (July 16)
1925 - Actor Harry Carey files patent on the original 160-acre Saugus homestead he'd purchased in 1916 (now Tesoro Del Valle) [story]
Harry Carey
Protesters Continue Call for Bob Kellar to Resign from City Council
After several dozen Santa Clarita Valley residents protested last month, calling for Councilman Bob Kellar to resign, calls for him to step down continued after he left the City Council meeting early Tuesday.
Protesters Continue Call for Bob Kellar to Resign from City Council
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Record Hospitalizations in L.A. County; New Cases Double in 6 Weeks
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed the highest number of new hospitalizations reported in a day with 2,193 people currently hospitalized, surpassing Tuesday's number.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Record Hospitalizations in L.A. County; New Cases Double in 6 Weeks
Kieran Wong Elected New Family Promise Board VP
The board of directors for Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley has elected Kieran Wong to the position of vice president.
Kieran Wong Elected New Family Promise Board VP
Annual Rose Parade Canceled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
Organizers of the Tournament of Roses on Wednesday canceled the annual Rose Parade and other New Year’s Day festivities for 2021.
Annual Rose Parade Canceled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
Pizza Guys Opens in SCV as Franchise Expands in Southern California
Pizza Guys, a Sacramento-founded pizza restaurant that specializes in fresh, high-quality food, has opened its first location in the Santa Clarita Valley at 27667 Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus.
Pizza Guys Opens in SCV as Franchise Expands in Southern California
Hart School Board to Discuss Upcoming School Year Plans, Scholarship Awards
The William S. Hart Union High School District is set to discuss the return to school planning, as well as distribute a handful of scholarships, during its Wednesday night governing board meeting.
Hart School Board to Discuss Upcoming School Year Plans, Scholarship Awards
City Council to Discuss Central Park Name Change to Honor Saugus High Shooting Victims
Santa Clarita City Council members agreed Tuesday to discuss in August how to help honor the lives lost during the Saugus High School shooting following a request to change the name of Central Park.
City Council to Discuss Central Park Name Change to Honor Saugus High Shooting Victims
SCV Businesses, Church Leaders React to Reclosures
When businesses and churches in the Santa Clarita Valley were given the green light to reopen, they never expected reclosures to be ordered again, mere weeks later.
SCV Businesses, Church Leaders React to Reclosures
Caltrans Completes Statewide Climate Change Vulnerability Assessment Reports
Caltrans has finalized the last two of 12 district-based Climate Change Vulnerability Assessment Reports designed to provide the department with a comprehensive database that will help in evaluating, mitigating and adapting to the effects of increasing extreme weather events on the state transportation system.
Caltrans Completes Statewide Climate Change Vulnerability Assessment Reports
Law Enforcement: What Are the ‘8 Can’t Wait’ Policies?
As the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors continues to consider the “8 Can’t Wait” new policies for policing, residents are left asking what these new types of procedures are and what they mean for law enforcement and the community.
Law Enforcement: What Are the ‘8 Can’t Wait’ Policies?
Thurmond Lauds California School Districts for Prioritizing Safety in Reopening
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Wednesday commended school districts across California for making student, teacher, and staff health and safety the foremost priority as they formalize plans for resuming learning this fall.
Thurmond Lauds California School Districts for Prioritizing Safety in Reopening
Today in SCV History (July 15)
1891 - R.E. Nickel publishes area's first newspaper, The Acton Rooster [story]
Acton Rooster
July 16: SCV Water Public Outreach & Legislation Committee Teleconference Meeting
SCV Water's Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is scheduled to meet via teleconference on Thursday, July 16, at 5:30 p.m.
July 16: SCV Water Public Outreach & Legislation Committee Teleconference Meeting
Autopsy Confirms ‘Glee’ Star, Valencia Native Naya Rivera Accidentally Drowned
Valencia native and “Glee” actress Naya Rivera died by drowning in Lake Piru as a result of an accident, according to an autopsy released Tuesday by the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Autopsy Confirms ‘Glee’ Star, Valencia Native Naya Rivera Accidentally Drowned
City Announces Available COVID-19 Nonprofit Grants
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce the availability of COVID-19 Response Grants to local nonprofit organizations through federal funding recently issued as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
City Announces Available COVID-19 Nonprofit Grants
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 140,307 Cases Countywide, 3,713 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirms Tuesday the highest number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations reported in a day with 4,244 new cases and 2,103 people currently hospitalized.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 140,307 Cases Countywide, 3,713 Cases in SCV
California Updates COVID-19 Testing Guidance, Health Plan Requirements
SACRAMENTO – California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced Tuesday new plans for COVID-19 testing in California, including updated testing guidance, new requirements for health plans to cover testing, and the new co-chairs of the state's COVID-19 Testing Task Force.
California Updates COVID-19 Testing Guidance, Health Plan Requirements
Hundreds Line Up in Canyon Country to Support Fruit Vendor
Hundreds lined up Monday on a Canyon Country sidewalk to buy fresh fruit in support of two friends’ fruit business, a day after a local couple was recorded on video telling the street vendors to leave.
Hundreds Line Up in Canyon Country to Support Fruit Vendor
CSUN’s Sunny Days Virtual Camp Offers Alternative to Traditional Summer Camps
Summer traditionally means camp for many kids. But this year — with the upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and recommendations to stay indoors and limit contact with others as much as possible — many traditional summer camps are closed, and many families are scrambling to find alternatives to keep their children entertained and busy while school is out.
CSUN’s Sunny Days Virtual Camp Offers Alternative to Traditional Summer Camps
COC Goalkeeper Kian Bensend Staying Local, Signs with TMU
College of the Canyons goalkeeper Kian Bensend will continue his collegiate career in the Santa Clarita Valley, after signing on for a spot between the posts at nearby The Master's University over the weekend. 
COC Goalkeeper Kian Bensend Staying Local, Signs with TMU
SCAA’s ‘Art is Essential’ Shirt Fundraiser Underway
Many of Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) fundraising events have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, SCAA has found a creative way to raise funds while practicing Safer at Home orders.
SCAA’s ‘Art is Essential’ Shirt Fundraiser Underway
Santa Clarita Public Library to Host Final History Talks Series
The Santa Clarita Public Library, joined by the Historical Novel Society, is thrilled to host the final event in the History Talks series titled “California History Galore.”
Santa Clarita Public Library to Host Final History Talks Series
July 15: Hart District Regular Virtual Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board will take place virtually, Wednesday, July 15 at 7:00 p.m.
July 15: Hart District Regular Virtual Meeting
%d bloggers like this: