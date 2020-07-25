Today in SCV History (July 25)

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 44 new deaths and 1,949 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,099 cases confirmed to date in the SCV, including 1,928 in the city of Santa Clarita.
The Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday announced their Opening Day 30-man roster ahead of the 2020 60-game regular season and opened Thursday night with an 8-1 Dodgers victory against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium.
Santa Clarita residents are invited to bring their unwanted household hazardous waste and electronic waste to a free roundup at the Via Princessa Metrolink parking lot on Saturday, August 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Taking aggressive action to boost California’s long-term supply of life-saving personal protective equipment or PPE both now and into the fall months, Governor Gavin Newsom announced new actions this week to strengthen the state’s response to COVID-19.
Complaints about Santa Clarita Valley businesses not complying with COVID-19 safety measures have increased to more than 200 over the past two months, according to Los Angeles County Public Health, which broke down Thursday what happens when businesses fail to comply.
In separate incidents Thursday morning, deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station arrested a suspect in an assault with a deadly weapon case in Castaic and a man for allegedly violating his parole in Canyon Country.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released revised guidelines Thursday in favor of reopening schools as parents and teachers become increasingly anxious about sending the nation’s 55 million school children into brick-and-mortar institutions during a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As protests across the country continue, in a call for greater racial equity to counteract the injustices faced by men of color, the Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion to increase Department of Mental Health (DMH) funding to combat the school-to-prison pipeline of African American men.
Join the SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency (SCV-GSA) via web conference on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 4:00 p.m., to learn and to provide input on plans to sustain our water supply as we continue the process of developing a Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP).
As health inspectors continue to conduct visits to ensure infection control measures are in place in businesses across the County, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has created a tiered compliance and enforcement plan that will include citations and fines for businesses that continue to violate Health Officer Orders.
