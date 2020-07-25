[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in SCV History (July 25)
July 25
| Saturday, Jul 25, 2020

1915 – Pioneer Juan Batista Suraco buried in a family graveyard, currently unmarked, in Bouquet Canyon near Benz Road [story]
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 44 New Deaths in L.A. County; California Deaths Hit New Single-Day Record
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 44 new deaths and 1,949 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,099 cases confirmed to date in the SCV, including 1,928 in the city of Santa Clarita.
Dodgers Field Opening Day 30-Man Roster; Fan Cutouts Extended to Pets
The Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday announced their Opening Day 30-man roster ahead of the 2020 60-game regular season and opened Thursday night with an 8-1 Dodgers victory against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium.
Aug. 1: Free Household Hazardous Waste Roundup at Via Princessa Station
Santa Clarita residents are invited to bring their unwanted household hazardous waste and electronic waste to a free roundup at the Via Princessa Metrolink parking lot on Saturday, August 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Newsom Unveils New Supports, Safeguards for California Workers
Building on previous actions to protect California’s frontline workforce, Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday announced a host of new safeguards for workers who face the greatest risk of COVID-19.
‘Sullivans in Pandemic City’ Wraps Season 1 in Valencia
When the COVID-19 crisis began in March, 'Sullivans in Pandemic City' creator Jeff Hagkull found himself with a lot of time on his hands.
Newsom Moves to Build California PPE Stockpile
Taking aggressive action to boost California’s long-term supply of life-saving personal protective equipment or PPE both now and into the fall months, Governor Gavin Newsom announced new actions this week to strengthen the state’s response to COVID-19.
Padilla Breaks Down November Election Voting Process Amid Pandemic
In-person voting will still be available for the November election, but operations will be strategic to keep voters and poll workers as safe as possible, Secretary of State Alex Padilla said Thursday.
Complaints in SCV Rise; What Happens When Businesses Don’t Comply?
Complaints about Santa Clarita Valley businesses not complying with COVID-19 safety measures have increased to more than 200 over the past two months, according to Los Angeles County Public Health, which broke down Thursday what happens when businesses fail to comply.
Survey: Staying at Home is Taking a Toll on Families
Life staying at home in COVID-19 lockdown is unsettling the physical and mental wellbeing of parents and their children, according to a new national survey published Friday in the journal Pediatrics.
Deputies Arrest Assault Suspect in Castaic, Parolee in Canyon Country
In separate incidents Thursday morning, deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station arrested a suspect in an assault with a deadly weapon case in Castaic and a man for allegedly violating his parole in Canyon Country.
J-Team Cites Vaping Store Clerk, Arrests Woman on Warrants
A detective from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station's J-Team cited a vaping store clerk Tuesday for allegedly selling tobacco products to underage customers.
CDC Releases Revised Guidelines in Favor of Reopening Schools
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released revised guidelines Thursday in favor of reopening schools as parents and teachers become increasingly anxious about sending the nation’s 55 million school children into brick-and-mortar institutions during a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Today in SCV History (July 24)
1864 - Walker/Reynier family patriarch Jean Joseph Reynier, then 15, arrives in Sand Canyon from France; eventually homesteads 1,200 acres [story]
County to Invest Nearly $17M to Revitalize Play Areas in Underserved Communities
July is Parks Make Life Better month, which highlights local parks, recreation, trails, open space, and facilities as critical infrastructure for Californians impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 166,848 Cases Countywide, 4,062 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 49 new deaths and 2,014 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,062 cases confirmed in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Hart District Officials Confirm No Teacher Layoffs for Fall Term
There are no teacher layoffs planned for William S. Hart Union High School District for the coming fall, district and teacher representatives confirmed Thursday.
Supes Approve Expanding School-Based Intervention Programs for Young Men of Color
As protests across the country continue, in a call for greater racial equity to counteract the injustices faced by men of color, the Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion to increase Department of Mental Health (DMH) funding to combat the school-to-prison pipeline of African American men.
Aug. 5: SCV Groundwater Sustainability Plan Web Conference Workshop
Join the SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency (SCV-GSA) via web conference on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 4:00 p.m., to learn and to provide input on plans to sustain our water supply as we continue the process of developing a Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP). 
City Begins Construction on Santa Clarita Bike Park
The ground is being graded, and soon, banks and jumps will be built at the site of a new amenity the community has been clamoring for – the Santa Clarita Bike Park.
County Unveils Enforcement Plan for Businesses That Continue to Violate Health Orders
As health inspectors continue to conduct visits to ensure infection control measures are in place in businesses across the County, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has created a tiered compliance and enforcement plan that will include citations and fines for businesses that continue to violate Health Officer Orders.
County Parks to Host Virtual Cheer Camp with L.A. Rams Cheerleaders
L.A. County Parks will unite the cheerleading spirit during a weeklong free Virtual Cheer Camp from Monday, July 27 - Friday, July 31.
Aug. 3: VIA Virtual Conference with Congressman Mike Garcia
The Valley Industry Association (VIA) will host the First 60 Days with Congressman Mike Garcia, Monday, Aug. 3 at 11:00 a.m., via Zoom.
Newhall Vegetation Fire Quickly Doused
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to a vegetation fire in the Newhall Pass Thursday morning.
