Today in SCV History (July 3)
July 3
| Friday, Jul 3, 2020

1925 – By letter, Wyatt Earp beseeches his friend William S. Hart to portray him in a movie, to correct the “lies about me.” Hart never did. [story]
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: California Surpasses 240,000 Cases, 3,239 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 2,204 new cases of COVID-19 and 55 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 3,239 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: California Surpasses 240,000 Cases, 3,239 Cases in SCV
Bella Vida Holds Special ‘Drive-Thru Celebration’ for Fourth of July
The SCV Senior Center’s popular lunch service for seniors in the Santa Clarita Valley held a special “Drive Thru Celebration” for the Fourth of July.
Bella Vida Holds Special ‘Drive-Thru Celebration’ for Fourth of July
COC’s All-State Linebacker Charles Ike Commits to Idaho State
College of the Canyons All-State middle linebacker Charles Ike, one of the most prodigious tacklers in the program's proud history, has signed with Idaho State University after a notable two-year run as one of the Cougars' top defensive playmakers.
COC’s All-State Linebacker Charles Ike Commits to Idaho State
In-Person Assistance, Payment Plans Now Available at SCV Water
As we continue to adapt business practices in this challenging environment, SCV Water remains deeply committed to the safety of our customers, community, and employees as we continue to do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
In-Person Assistance, Payment Plans Now Available at SCV Water
County Leaders Urge Residents to Stay Home 4th of July Weekend, Slow COVID-19 Spread
Los Angeles County leaders are urging residents to stay home this 4th of July holiday weekend to slow the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the healthcare system is not overwhelmed.
County Leaders Urge Residents to Stay Home 4th of July Weekend, Slow COVID-19 Spread
Twain Fire in Stevenson Ranch Held to 3 Acres, Forward Progress Stopped
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were called to the scene of a brush fire in Stevenson Ranch on Thursday.
Twain Fire in Stevenson Ranch Held to 3 Acres, Forward Progress Stopped
LASD Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau Missing Person Unit are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Ashley Bebe Nichole, a 26-year-old Black female, who was last seen on the 17700 block of Birkewood Court in Santa Clarita, on Tuesday, June 2, at 3:10 a.m.
LASD Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Santa Clarita Residents Encouraged to Take Internet Speed Test Survey
The city of Santa Clarita wants to know how your internet service is performing. Local businesses and residents alike are encouraged to complete the City’s new Speed Test Survey available at speedup.santa-clarita.com.
Santa Clarita Residents Encouraged to Take Internet Speed Test Survey
Message from City Manager Ken Striplin
It seems like many things in our lives have been flipped upside down in the past few months. However, work continues, as planned, on the two major projects within our Santa Clarita 2020 Strategic Plan. Throughout the Safer at Home order, construction projects continued to progress.
Message from City Manager Ken Striplin
Rowher Fire in Agua Dulce at 50% Containment, Reaches 625 Acres Overnight
The fast-spreading Rowher Fire in Agua Dulce reached about 625 acres overnight, with approximately 50% containment, according to Maria Grycan, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County Fire Department.
Rowher Fire in Agua Dulce at 50% Containment, Reaches 625 Acres Overnight
July 11: JCI to Host Charcuterie Board Virtual Training Workshop
JCI Santa Clarita, an organization that teaches skills development to young professionals, is partnering with a charcuterie professional to offer a local Zoom workshop to the Santa Clarita Valley.
July 11: JCI to Host Charcuterie Board Virtual Training Workshop
Wilk Calls for Audit of California Unemployment Agency
SACRAMENTO - State Sen. Scott Wilk announced Thursday he and legislative colleagues are calling for an audit of the California Employment Development Department (EDD) to clarify what is causing the inexcusable delays in distributing unemployment benefits to people whom, in some cases, applied months ago.
Wilk Calls for Audit of California Unemployment Agency
10 by 10 Variety Night Returns Virtually
The MAIN is excited to present another virtual “10 by 10 Variety Night” to the Santa Clarita community. The show is back tonight, July 2, at 7:00 p.m., with ten fun and engaging performances.
10 by 10 Variety Night Returns Virtually
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
LOS ANGELES – According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy in the Santa Clarita Valley for sensitive groups and individuals Friday, July 3.
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
Animal Care & Control Offering Tips to Protect Pets During Fourth of July
The Fourth of July is one of the busiest times for the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC).
Animal Care & Control Offering Tips to Protect Pets During Fourth of July
SCV Sheriff’s COBRA Operation Nets Felony Arrests
An operation conducted by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Career Offender — Burglary, Robbery, Assault (COBRA) team netted 23 arrests Tuesday.
SCV Sheriff’s COBRA Operation Nets Felony Arrests
Today in SCV History (July 2)
1869 - Sanford Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) appointed postmaster of Petropolis (today's Eternal Valley Cemetery) [story]
Sanford Lyon
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 32nd SCV Death; 3,206 Total SCV Cases
Continuing to see steep increases in community spread of COVID-19, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 2,002 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 new deaths due to the virus countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 14 fatality, bringing the Santa Clarita Valley's toll to 32 people.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 32nd SCV Death; 3,206 Total SCV Cases
July 13: Filing Period to Open for Santa Clarita City Council Candidates
Registered voters in the city of Santa Clarita will have the opportunity to elect two members of the five-member City Council for a term of four years each on November 3 in the city's 2020 General Municipal Election, consolidated with the Los Angeles County Statewide General Election.
July 13: Filing Period to Open for Santa Clarita City Council Candidates
L.A. County Halts Indoor On-Site Dining, Other Indoor Activities
The Los Angeles County Health Officer Order was modified Wednesday to align with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new directives as the COVID-19 pandemic surges in many areas of California including L.A. County, according to county Public Health officials.
L.A. County Halts Indoor On-Site Dining, Other Indoor Activities
Brush Fire Breaks Out in Agua Dulce, Spreads to 600-Plus Acres
A 150- to 200-acre brush fire broke out in Agua Dulce on Wednesday afternoon on the 11110 block of West Mint Canyon Road.
Brush Fire Breaks Out in Agua Dulce, Spreads to 600-Plus Acres
California Orders Halt to Indoor Services, Operations in 19 Virus Hotspots
California will shut down indoor services at restaurants and wineries and order movie theaters, zoos and museums to bar indoor operations in 19 counties including Los Angeles that have seen a surge in novel coronavirus infections, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday
California Orders Halt to Indoor Services, Operations in 19 Virus Hotspots
Mayor Smyth’s July Message: A Salute to Our Hometown Heroes
July is filled with warm, sunny days and one of the city of Santa Clarita’s favorite holidays - the Fourth of July.
Mayor Smyth’s July Message: A Salute to Our Hometown Heroes
