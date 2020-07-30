Today in SCV History (July 30)

L.A. County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 91 new deaths and 4,825 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,306 cases confirmed to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, and the third death in Castaic, bringing the SCV's total to 45.
William S. Hart Union High School District governing board members extended the superintendent’s emergency powers and allowed teachers to instruct from home during the pandemic at a Wednesday morning meeting.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has voiced significant concerns regarding a proposed charter amendment, saying it would be a potential violation of the law and denies county residents full access to fund future priorities.
More than $1 billion has gone back into the pockets of more than 3.6 million working Californians and their families through tax credits including the California Earned Income Tax Credit (CalEITC) and Young Child Tax Credit (YCTC), Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday.
Touting ways to shield California’s most precious resource from climate change, Governor Gavin Newsom released water future strategies Tuesday to improve drinking water quality, revive a stalled multibillion-dollar tunnel and build new dams.
Join the Valley Industry Association for a special Chancellor's Circle Virtual Business Briefing to address new challenges faced by business owners and human resource professionals, Friday, July 31, at 9:00 a.m.
SACRAMENTO – To better understand the impact of COVID-19 on California's diverse communities, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) took regulatory action Tuesday, which goes into effect immediately, expanding data reporting requirements for providers and laboratories.
Consumers in Los Angeles County are faced with exceptional challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) and our partner agencies are working to fight against COVID-19 related predatory business tactics
On Friday, July 31, 2020, the decades long battle to ensure that mega-mining never occurs in the Santa Clarita Valley, will be over, as CEMEX’s second 10-year mining contract will officially expire. CEMEX did request a one-year extension of the mining contract, a request which was denied by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).
Los Angeles County health leaders urged residents to complete the 2020 Census, highlighting the COVID-19 crisis as an example of how important federal funding is to maintaining a strong local health care system.
SACRAMENTO – Caltrans announced Tuesday that it has approved $146 million in Low Carbon Transit Operations Program (LCTOP) funding for 166 local public transportation projects, including the 2020 On-Demand Transit Project in the city of Santa Clarita.
