[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in SCV History (March 10)
March 10
| Tuesday, Mar 10, 2020

2012 – John Hobbs, Hart Class of 1968, inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame [story]
Comment On This Story

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Related Content
Latest Stories on SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (March 10)
2012 - John Hobbs, Hart Class of 1968, inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame [story]
John Hobbs
March 26: SCV Chamber to Host Nonprofit Seminar
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce's Nonprofit Council will host a seminar for executive directors and officers of nonprofit organizations at the Valencia Country Club on Thursday, March 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
March 26: SCV Chamber to Host Nonprofit Seminar
March 9-15: Now Filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
The city of Santa Clarita's Film Office has released the list of productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of March 9-15.
March 9-15: Now Filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
March 17: Canyons Promise Information Sessions at COC
College of the Canyons will offer five information sessions to students, parents and community members interested in learning more about the Canyons Promise program on Tuesday, March 17.
March 17: Canyons Promise Information Sessions at COC
March 10 Agenda: City Council Legislative Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council Legislative Committee has published the March 10 agenda for its next public meeting at City Hall on Tuesday starting at 4 p.m.
March 10 Agenda: City Council Legislative Committee Meeting
March 10: Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Regular Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita's Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board will hold its regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, March 10, at 12 p.m.
March 10: Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Regular Meeting
City Council Agenda: Concrete Repairs, Newhall Crossings, Via Princessa Extension
The Santa Clarita City Council agenda for Tuesday's meeting includes discussion of its annual concrete rehabilitation program, the final steps of the Newhall Crossings project and Via Princessa’s roadway extension.
City Council Agenda: Concrete Repairs, Newhall Crossings, Via Princessa Extension
LA County Confirms First Possible Community Spread Case of COVID-19
Three additional cases of coronavirus COVID-19 have been confirmed in Los Angeles County since Friday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases diagnosed in the county to 16 as of Monday, according to the county Department of Public Health.
LA County Confirms First Possible Community Spread Case of COVID-19
Grand Princess in Oakland; Passengers, Crew, Coronavirus Patients to be Quarantined
The Grand Princess cruise ship docked in a commercial section of the Port of Oakland mid-day Monday so passengers and coronavirus patients headed for quarantine can disembark the ship.
Grand Princess in Oakland; Passengers, Crew, Coronavirus Patients to be Quarantined
Study: COVID-19 Symptoms May Take Days to Appear
Individuals infected with the coronavirus may go between five and 12 days before displaying any COVID-19 symptoms, according to research released Monday.
Study: COVID-19 Symptoms May Take Days to Appear
Alleged Bomb Threat Prompts Brief ‘Soft’ Lockdown at Saugus High
Saugus High School was in a soft-lockdown for less than half an hour late Monday morning as authorities investigated a possible bomb threat.
Alleged Bomb Threat Prompts Brief ‘Soft’ Lockdown at Saugus High
Study: Santa Clarita is 16th Happiest City in America
Santa Clarita ranks No. 16 on the 2020 survey of America's happiest cities conducted by personal-finance website WalletHub, which released the list Monday ahead of this year's International Day of Happiness on Friday, March 20.
Study: Santa Clarita is 16th Happiest City in America
SCV Sheriff’s Station Welcomes Justin Diez as New Captain
After about two months since Cmdr. Robert Lewis’ final days as head of the station, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station welcomed one of its own, Justin Diez, as its newest captain.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Welcomes Justin Diez as New Captain
Trump Defiant as White House Is Rebuked for Coronavirus Response
President Donald Trump defended the “perfectly coordinated” coronavirus response Sunday amid heavy criticism over health cuts and strategic blunders that have failed to stem its rapid spread.
Trump Defiant as White House Is Rebuked for Coronavirus Response
SCV Deputies, Paramedics Aid Incapacitated Homeless Man
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station's Crime Prevention Unit spent Thursday and Friday checking on the local homeless population and aided a homeless man in bad health who was incapacitated for several days.
SCV Deputies, Paramedics Aid Incapacitated Homeless Man
Today in SCV History (March 9)
1842 - Francisco Lopez makes California's first documented gold discovery in Placerita Canyon [story]
Lopez
Today in SCV History (March 8)
1913 - Castaic Range War: Chromicle ally Billy Rose shoots, wounds landowner William W. Jenkins [story]
Bill Jenkins
Today in SCV History (March 7)
1976 - Groundbreaking for new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall; former structure heavily damaged in 1971 earthquake [story]
First Presbyterian Church
Grand Princess Cruise Ship: 21 Test Positive for Coronavirus COVID-19
Twenty-one people aboard Princess Cruises' Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California have tested positive for coronavirus, officials announced late Friday afternoon.
Grand Princess Cruise Ship: 21 Test Positive for Coronavirus COVID-19
Saugus High Science Teacher Chosen for NASA Flight
Saugus High School science teacher Harbir Kaur has been chosen by NASA and the SETI Institute as an Airborne Astronomy Ambassador and will fly on the Strategic Observatory for Infrared Astronomy research flight.
Saugus High Science Teacher Chosen for NASA Flight
March 20: LA Rams to Host Cheerleader Auditions for 2020 Season
Online registration is now open for Los Angeles Rams cheerleader auditions on Sunday, March 22, for the 2020 NFL football season.
March 20: LA Rams to Host Cheerleader Auditions for 2020 Season
Health Officials Issue COVID-19 Guidance for 2020 LA Marathon
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued guidance Friday for participants and spectators of the 2020 Los Angeles Marathon on Saturday, March 7, in an effort to inform the public about protecting themselves against novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Health Officials Issue COVID-19 Guidance for 2020 LA Marathon
Two New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in LA County Friday
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating two additional coronavirus COVID-19 cases as the total number of cases in the county rose to 13 as of Friday afternoon.
Two New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in LA County Friday
SCV Documentary Filmmaker Laura Carlson Debuts in Cannes, L.A.
Most of the time, stories about the U.S.-Mexico border are immensely polarizing and political, but Laura Carlson wanted to show a different side of the region.
SCV Documentary Filmmaker Laura Carlson Debuts in Cannes, L.A.
%d bloggers like this: