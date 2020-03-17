Today in SCV History (March 17)

March 16, 2020 – Today the Los Angeles County Health Officer issued an order to prohibit all indoor and outdoor, public and private events and gatherings within a confined space, where 50 or more members of the public are expected to attend at the same time, to require social distancing measures and temporary closure of certain businesses.
All bars, clubs, theaters, entertainment centers and fitness centers in all cities and unincorporated territory in Los Angeles County are ordered to be closed until further notice to help prevent further spread of COVID-19, Supervisor Kathryn Barger, chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, announced Monday.
As concerns about coronavirus COVID-19 grow, the U.S. Defense Department stands ready to provide support wherever it's asked to do so, the assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs said Monday.
After Mayor Cameron Smyth stated in a Monday update that the community’s goal should be to “flatten the curve” of the coronavirus COVID-19, a Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital emergency room doctor explained the concept Monday.
Amazon is opening 100,000 new full and part-time positions across the U.S. in its fulfillment centers and delivery network to meet the surge in demand from people relying on Amazon’s online shopping and delivery service during this stressful time, particularly those most vulnerable to being out in public.
After nearly six weeks in quarantine fighting the coronavirus COVID-19, radio station KHTS/Santa Clarita co-owner Carl Goldman has tested negative for the virus, has been released from quarantine in Nebraska, and arrived home in Santa Clarita Monday night.
Following increased and overwhelming concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control closed all county Animal Care Centers to the public on Monday, March 16.
Minor League Baseball President Pat O'Conner sent a note to fans including Lancaster Jethawks fans Saturday morning about ending spring training and postponing MiLB's season opener due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
